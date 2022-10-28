Read full article on original website
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over Northwestern
Iowa got back to its winning ways on Saturday as the Hawkeyes took down Northwestern, 33-13, inside Kinnick Stadium to get back to 4-4 on the season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged after the Hawkeyes' victory over the Wildcats. You can get an annual...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Everything Matt Campbell said after loss to Oklahoma
Iowa State suffered their fifth loss in a row on Saturday, as the Cyclones fell to the Sooners at home, 27-13. As ISU continues in search of their first conference victory, head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the media postgame. Campbell talked about topics such as the run game, the...
siouxlandnews.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska announces expansion of Clear Lake, Iowa casino
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is planning on a massive expansion of its tribal casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The tribe plans to break ground Monday on a 60,000 square foot addition to the "Prairie Flower Casino" almost four years to the day after the casino first opened its doors on November 1st of 2018.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
theperrynews.com
Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in […]
Iowa State Daily
Man pleads not guilty of rape at ISU residence hall
Editor’s note: This story contains information and allegations of sexual assault. Sensitive content to follow. A former Iowa state student accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Iowa State’s campus plans to plead not guilty. James Bryan Beck, 19, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse. The incident occurred...
Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license
A Fort Dodge pharmacy that was alleged to pose an “immediate danger” to the public is now restricted from concocting medications onsite using hazardous drugs. The Iowa Board of Pharmacy issued an emergency order earlier this year restricting the ability of Daniel Pharmacy, 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, to concoct certain medications for customers. According […] The post Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Man Sentenced To Five Years In Prison On Felony Domestic Abuse Charge
A Carroll County man has been sentenced to serve up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony domestic abuse charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 30-year-old William Gene Cromar pled guilty earlier this month to the class D felony charge levied against him, which stemmed from a March 7 arrest by the Carroll Police Department. In addition to the five-year prison term, Cromar was ordered to pay over $2,000 in fines, surcharges, and court costs, plus victim restitution to be determined at a future hearing. As of Friday, Cromar remained in the Carroll County jail awaiting transfer into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
