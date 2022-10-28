A police officer with the Alamosa Police Department was shot twice while responding to a fight on Thursday afternoon. The officer was responding to a call of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa about 4 p.m. The female officer was shot twice by a juvenile suspect almost as soon as she arrived at the scene. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody. The officer was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and was reportedly undergoing surgery when Alamosa officials posted about the shooting just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook. Another man, a 41-year-old,...

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO