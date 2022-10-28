Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday
ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Alamosa Police Officer Shot-in Stable Condition
The Alamosa Police Department is providing an update on a shooting that left an officer and a resident injured. Last Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa. Police Chief Ken Anderson said almost immediately after responding to the scene, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot an officer twice.
A police officer with the Alamosa Police Department was shot twice while responding to a fight on Thursday afternoon. The officer was responding to a call of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa about 4 p.m. The female officer was shot twice by a juvenile suspect almost as soon as she arrived at the scene. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody. The officer was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and was reportedly undergoing surgery when Alamosa officials posted about the shooting just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook. Another man, a 41-year-old,...
Authorities in Alamosa said the police officer who was shot Thursday is stable and communicating at a hospital along the Front Range and the man who was shot remains in critical condition.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Massive law response to reported shooting
ALAMOSA– Dozens of law enforcement officers are currently on scene at a reported shooting incident in the 1300 block of Denver Avenue in south Alamosa. No details could be learned at this writing as to how many persons were involved or any possible injuries although at least one person was believed to have been transferred to SLV Health hospital.
Two people, including an Alamosa police officer, were rushed into surgery after they were shot Thursday afternoon, the Alamosa Police Department said. A juvenile was taken into custody.
CBS News
A juvenile suspect shot an Alamosa Police Department officer who responded to a disturbance call Thursday afternoon. The unidentified officer was taken to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and was reportedly undergoing surgery when the city posted at 6:11 p.m. about the incident on Facebook. Another man was...
Monte Vista Journal
Investigation ongoing after police pursuit in Costilla County
COSTILLA COUNTY — An investigation is ongoing after a police chase and the discovery of a property with several reportedly stolen items was made by Costilla County Sheriff’s deputies as well as several other law enforcement agencies last week. According to a press release issued by the CCSO,...
Alamosa Valley Courier
‘Because, it’s time’: After more than three decades, fire chief, assistant retire
ALAMOSA — Alamosa Fire Chief Don Chapman and Assistant Chief Tony Bobicki are set to retire from the department, having served a combined 76 years fighting fires in Alamosa. Born and raised in Alamosa, Chapman started with AFD 39 years ago. He said Mike Rogers — longtime friend, firefighter and coroner for Alamosa County — first brought up the idea of him joining the department.
Monte Vista Journal
Teen dies in crash on Highway 160 east of Blanca
COSTILLA COUNTY — A teen not wearing a seatbelt died in car crash Monday morning, Oct. 24, on Highway 160 east of Blanca, the Colorado State Patrol reported. At approximately 8:59 a.m., a white 2003 Saturn LS200 sedan was traveling west on Highway 160 approximately 3 miles east of Blanca. This location is approximately 23 miles east of Alamosa in Costilla County.
Monte Vista Journal
MVPD serves search warrants, arrests three people on drug charges
MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department served search warrants at three city residences on Oct. 24 and 25 that led to the arrest of three people on drug charges. Over the course of the past few weeks, MVPD detectives obtained search warrants for several locations within Monte Vista for distribution of narcotics.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Here’s a list of some of the Halloween events in Alamosa this weekend
VALLEY — All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and ghouls and goblins of all ages will have a myriad options of Halloween events to choose from. From Trunk or Treats to parties and more, here are a few haunted happenings in Alamosa this weekend and Monday in celebration of Halloween.
Alamosa Valley Courier
‘Cheap Land Colorado,’ Pulitzer finalist journeys along the edge in Costilla County
ALAMOSA — Ted Conover, winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for nonfiction and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for “Newjack,” has spent the last five years as a sojourner in the San Luis Valley, living off and on among off-gridders who have chosen to reside, disconnected and far away from others, on the remote, isolated flats 1east of Antonito in Costilla County.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Students purchase bike for ‘Coach T’
ALAMOSA– A group of Alamosa High School students saw a need and immediately responded recently. Aaron Tuioti-Mariner, better known as “Coach T” as defensive coordinator of the AHS Mean Moose football team, recently had his bicycle stolen while attending a meeting at Adams State University where he is employed. That set students into fundraising mode via a hamburger feed at the school, and that combined with some donations allowed the group to purchase a new bicycle for Coach T.
kydncountry.com
Alamosa Girls Win Colorado State 3A Cross Country Championship
Those flashing lights you saw from a fire truck and police car in Alamosa on Saturday weren’t a public emergency… it was a triumphant escort for the Alamosa Girls Cross Country team after they won the Colorado State Championship in Colorado Springs!. Alamosa defeated defending champion The Classical...
Alamosa Valley Courier
What ‘Hope’ will look like in Alamosa: a deeper dive into the non-profit’s plans
ALAMOSA — The non-profit Hope in the Valley has signed a contract with the Alamosa County Commissioners to purchase the 6,700 square-foot building formerly known as Rite of Passage which will be used to house a residential “community led treatment and recovery center plus.”. That language is deliberately...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Centauri girls place sixth, boys finish 12th in Class 2A meets
COLORADO SPRINGS – The Centauri High School girls cross country team finished sixth in its Class 2A State Meet, while the boys took 12th in their competition. Leading the way for the Lady Falcons was Tayte Hostetter who finished in 19th place with a time of 21:05.50. Also scoring for the Centauri girls were McKenzie Torres who was 35th in 22:07.50, Kaia Skadberg who was 42nd in 22:21.50, and McKenna Guymon who was 45th in 22:37.90.
mvstampede.net
String of anti-semitic graffiti found on campus
On October 25th, 2022, anti-semitic graffiti was found in the the gym for the third time in a little over a week. These incidents were immediately brought to the administration and Principal Dr. Kevin Ahern sent out a statement informing the Monte Vista community of these “frustrating and unacceptable” events.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Centauri wins SPL championship with win over Monte Vista
MONTE VISTA – Trailing 18-13 going into the fourth quarter, the sixth-ranked Centauri High School football team used some timely special teams plays and rallied to a 28-24 win over fourth-ranked Monte Vista Friday at Harvey Sullivan Field. “Those kicks weren’t really meant to be onside kicks,” said Centauri...
