ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – James Verpeale’s thoughtfulness stood out Friday night during his last football home game at Merritt Island High School. The senior student was crowned homecoming king but hundreds of students and parents witnessed him handing his crown and sash to his classmate Parks Finney. “All...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
click orlando

Harvey scores 2 TDs as UCF beats No. 20 Cincinnati 25-21

ORLANDO, Fla. – RJ Harvey had a 17-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining, sending UCF to a 25-21 win over No. 20 Cincinnati on Saturday. Harvey’s go-ahead TD capped a seven-play, 75-yard march directed by Mikey Keene. The backup quarterback was 4 for 4 for 57 yards on the drive.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

⛽Enter to win a $100 gas card

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s almost time for holiday travel and News 6 wants to help take some strain off your wallets with our Insider Gas Card Giveaway. It is no secret that gas prices are putting a strain on us all. That is why News 6 is giving you multiple chances to win a $100 gas gift card!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

❄️ Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms

ORLANDO, Fla. – The festive holiday season is almost upon us, and News 6 wants to give Insiders a chance to experience family fun as ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms. Twenty lucky Insiders will win a family 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Jewish Community Center in Maitland is vigilant amid antisemitic threats

MAITLAND, Fla. – The FBI, Florida State Attorney’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are looking into antisemitic messages that showed up over the weekend in Jacksonville. One of them appeared on the outside of TIAA Bank Field Stadium during the highly-anticipated Florida-Georgia game. [TRENDING: Worker runs...
MAITLAND, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: A tropical depression is likely to form in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are two disturbances in the Atlantic as the hurricane season nears its final month. A disturbance in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. The disturbance remains broad and continues to produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves west-northwestward. Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the disturbance later Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tractor-trailer fire slows Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle fire Monday morning prompted the closure of the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County. Southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed at the Canoe Creek Plaza, but both lanes reopened around 12:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a big rig’s...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when

SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Melbourne man accused of shooting at police held on no bond

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne man accused of shooting at police officers early Saturday is being held on no bond. Anthony Rivera, 32, faces several charges stemming from the shootout with Melbourne police when they responded to a domestic violence call on Millicent Circle, according to the Melbourne Police Department. He appeared in court on Sunday, and a judge ordered he be held without bond.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Man finds his own stolen car while driving through Volusia County

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was determined to find his stolen car managed to locate the vehicle just two days after a thief drove off in it. “When I pulled up behind that car and saw my tag, I almost jumped through the roof,” Larry Burgess said. “I said ‘Oh my god, that’s my car! That’s the stolen car!’”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy