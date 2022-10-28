ORLANDO, Fla. – There are two disturbances in the Atlantic as the hurricane season nears its final month. A disturbance in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. The disturbance remains broad and continues to produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves west-northwestward. Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the disturbance later Sunday.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO