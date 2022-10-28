Read full article on original website
Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – James Verpeale's thoughtfulness stood out Friday night during his last football home game at Merritt Island High School. The senior student was crowned homecoming king but hundreds of students and parents witnessed him handing his crown and sash to his classmate Parks Finney.
Harvey scores 2 TDs as UCF beats No. 20 Cincinnati 25-21
ORLANDO, Fla. – RJ Harvey had a 17-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds remaining, sending UCF to a 25-21 win over No. 20 Cincinnati on Saturday. Harvey's go-ahead TD capped a seven-play, 75-yard march directed by Mikey Keene. The backup quarterback was 4 for 4 for 57 yards on the drive.
⛽Enter to win a $100 gas card
ORLANDO, Fla. – It's almost time for holiday travel and News 6 wants to help take some strain off your wallets with our Insider Gas Card Giveaway. It is no secret that gas prices are putting a strain on us all. That is why News 6 is giving you multiple chances to win a $100 gas gift card!
❄️ Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms
ORLANDO, Fla. – The festive holiday season is almost upon us, and News 6 wants to give Insiders a chance to experience family fun as ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms. Twenty lucky Insiders will win a family 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game.
Jewish Community Center in Maitland is vigilant amid antisemitic threats
MAITLAND, Fla. – The FBI, Florida State Attorney's Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are looking into antisemitic messages that showed up over the weekend in Jacksonville. One of them appeared on the outside of TIAA Bank Field Stadium during the highly-anticipated Florida-Georgia game.
Tropics Watch: A tropical depression is likely to form in the Caribbean
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are two disturbances in the Atlantic as the hurricane season nears its final month. A disturbance in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. The disturbance remains broad and continues to produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves west-northwestward. Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the disturbance later Sunday.
‘Slow but steady:’ Central Florida counties anticipate more early voters in week before general election
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the general election, Orange County supervisor of elections Bill Cowles is making sure he and his workers are all set, but he is also keeping in mind early voting numbers and the turnout.
Wanna play?: Chucky returning to Universal’s 2023 Halloween Horror Nights
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is ready to take a stab at next year's Halloween Horror Nights event. The resort announced on Monday the first haunted house will be inspired by the USA & SYFY hit series, "Chucky.".
Winter Garden man, 35, dies after crash on Florida Turnpike in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Garden man died after he lost control of a motorcycle and it crashed Saturday evening on Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 7:30 p.m., the 35-year-old was driving north on the Turnpike near mile marker 254 in the inside...
Dezerland offering free admission to Orlando Auto Museum for military members on Veterans Day
ORLANDO, Fla – Dezerland Park is recognizing Veterans Day with a special offer for active and retired military personnel. The attraction will give free admission to the Orlando Auto Museum on Nov. 11.
Tractor-trailer fire slows Florida Turnpike in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle fire Monday morning prompted the closure of the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County. Southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed at the Canoe Creek Plaza, but both lanes reopened around 12:20 p.m.
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when
SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5.
Man killed in crash with semi on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash with a semitruck on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County early Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 232 in St. Cloud.
Melbourne man accused of shooting at police held on no bond
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne man accused of shooting at police officers early Saturday is being held on no bond. Anthony Rivera, 32, faces several charges stemming from the shootout with Melbourne police when they responded to a domestic violence call on Millicent Circle, according to the Melbourne Police Department. He appeared in court on Sunday, and a judge ordered he be held without bond.
6 hurt when suspects in car shoot at lounge near Florida Mall, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Six people – ages 17-39 – were injured early Saturday when multiple suspects in a car driving northbound on S. Orange Blossom Trail shot at a lounge near the Florida Mall, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
5-year-old hurt in Lake County DUI crash dies; accused driver faces manslaughter charge
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy who was critically hurt in a DUI crash died Sunday while in the hospital, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The man who investigators believe was intoxicated behind the wheel prior to the crash — Daksh Wadhwa, 30 — now faces a charge of DUI manslaughter following the boy’s death.
Man finds his own stolen car while driving through Volusia County
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was determined to find his stolen car managed to locate the vehicle just two days after a thief drove off in it. “When I pulled up behind that car and saw my tag, I almost jumped through the roof,” Larry Burgess said. “I said ‘Oh my god, that’s my car! That’s the stolen car!’”
20-year-old Winter Garden man killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Winter Garden man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Ocoee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 5:09 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Road near Demastrus Lane, troopers said.
Domestic violence call becomes officer-involved shooting in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a residential area in Melbourne early Saturday where police had exchanged gunfire with the subject of a domestic violence call, according to a news release. Melbourne officers were dispatched around 1:55 a.m. to an address on Millicent Circle after a...
