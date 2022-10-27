Read full article on original website
No one won the Powerball jackpot, but 2 Florida players won at least $1 million
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No one took home the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot on Halloween, but two Floridians did get a special treat. Three players from Florida, New York and Oklahoma won the Match 5+ Power Play for a $2 million prize. Another Florida player was among seven others who matched 5 numbers to win $1 million.
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2B; $2M ticket sold in Florida
No one became a billionaire, but there were some winners.
St. Petersburg man wins $1M after playing $5 scratch-off game
A St. Petersburg man has hit the jackpot after buying a winning scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced.
Tampa Bay family bringing Halloween magic to son with cerebral palsy
Everybody knows some super heroes can fly and this Halloween, one Tampa family isn't letting any physical limitation keep their son from taking off. In fact, they've transformed his wheelchair into the ultimate Halloween costume a F14 tomcat -- like the one in ‘Top Gun.’
businessobserverfl.com
Historic St. Petersburg hotel property sells for $29 million
A 128-room hotel in St. Petersburg with roots going back almost 100 years has sold. The Courtyard by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown went to the Atlanta real estate investment firm The RADCO Cos., which paid $29.1 million. The property, at 300 Fourth St. N., is in the city’s historic district...
Chubby's, home of the 'Steak Bomb,' celebrates 40 years in Ballast Point
Chubby's, home of the "Steak Bomb," celebrates 40 years in Ballast Point. The original clown theme is gone, yet the same scratch-kitchen recipes remain.
stpeterising.com
13-story boutique hotel with significant food and beverage focus revealed for the EDGE District
At the beginning of 2020, there were around five new hotels planned for downtown St. Pete. When COVID-19 hit, financing for new hotel construction dried up. Most of the proposed hotels were either reconfigured into apartments or scrapped altogether. Only two hotels found a way to move forward. Today, with...
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Lake Wales, FL
Formerly known as Watts Lake, the city of Lake Wales in Polk County, Florida, has flourished since its incorporation in 1917. The city also houses expansive orange groves contributing to the Sunshine State's massive citrus production. Famous tourist attractions such as the Bok Tower Gardens and Spook Hill have drawn...
Neighbors in Seminole Heights frustrated with storm debris collections
A month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, people are still picking up the pieces from the storm. While Tampa was mostly spared, some people say their streets are still littered with debris.
St. Pete man broke into home, tried to strangle sleeping woman, deputies say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested on Halloween after trying to strangle a woman while she slept, Pinellas County deputies said.
foxsports640.com
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
wild941.com
Two Largo Men Arrested For Eating Half Rotisserie Chicken And Putting It Back
Two Largo men were arrested after they went to a Walmart, partially ate a rotisserie chicken and put it back on the shelf. Explore Discovery Cove With Meredith Swimming With Dolphins. Discovery Cove was an amazing experience for my daughter’s 6th birthday! You get to have one-on-one interactions with dolphins...
Mysuncoast.com
Lisa likely to develop in the Caribbean
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “It ain’t over till it’s over” the famous line from the baseball legend Yogi Berra holds true for baseball and hurricane season. We continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather over the east central Caribbean. Conditions are becoming favorable for developing into a tropical depression or even a named storm by early next week. It is expected to move west into the west Caribbean and should stay to our south. The chance of developing into a named storm is high over the next 5 days.
Brewery co-owner 'walking away' from business after alleged rude, discriminatory comments
TAMPA, Fla. — A popular restaurant and brewery in Tampa were short-staffed Monday night after its co-owner allegedly made rude and discriminatory comments to waitstaff and a manager. The comments made by John Doble led employees of Tampa Bay Brewing Company in Ybor City to walk out on Saturday...
fox35orlando.com
Man in skull mask shot Florida woman to death in front of kids: sheriff
Man in skull mask shot Florida woman to death in front of kids: sheriff. Florida deputies are searching for a person who entered a home in New Port Richey and shot a woman to death as she was sleeping next to two young kids early Tuesday morning. The sheriff said it appears the suspect knew the layout of the house and was targeting the woman.
St. Pete man held family captive for days, arrest records say
Arrest documents released Sunday revealed more information connected to a kidnapping and standoff that happened Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
