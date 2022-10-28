Read full article on original website
Phillip Torsrud
4d ago
So the victims is shot in the head and there is no further details on his condition. Just how many stolen cars the shooter was in since last year, who cares. Clearly the life of this victim doesn't matter to the writer of this article.Will they have permanent brain damage, are they going to recover, etc...
Reply(2)
9
kilwaukee
3d ago
just another day in the city and I didn't think a 16-year-old could legally have a handgun I thought that's the law maybe the parents or really the grandparents that are raising this young fine lad should be charged as well
Reply(1)
4
darth
3d ago
these kids need to be treated as adults....you commit an adult crime... knowingly and intentionally....you should be treated as an adult
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Comments / 15