Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $70, Get a VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam for $25.30 Shipped – Today Only
The VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam is an action camera designed for the little ones, and you can get the bundle for $25.30 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon, today only, originally $69.99. It has easy to use on-screen editing capabilities and an included green screen to let you create amazing special effects right at home as well as a tabletop tripod that doubles as a selfie stick. Product page.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $26, Get a 256GB Amazon Basics microSDXC Memory Card with Adapter for $13.21 – Today Only
This 256GB Amazon Basics microSDXC Memory Card offers all of the high-performance features of its more expensive counterparts, and you can get one for $13.21, today only, originally $26.41. It’s great for 4K video recording or just a smoother smartphone / tablet experience, thanks to its high read speeds up to 100MB, UHS Speed Class U3, A2 App Performance and Speed Class 10. Product page.
techeblog.com
TinyCircuits’ TinyTV 2 and TinyTV Mini are the World’s Smallest
TinyCircuits’ TinyTV 2 and TinyTV Mini are now the world’s smallest functional televisions. These DIY kits come with all you need to load your own videos. Measuring in at 1.4″ x 1.9″ x 1″, the TinyTV 2 comes fully assembled, complete with two rotating knobs for adjusting the volume and channels. For something even smaller, there’s the TinyTV Mini.
techeblog.com
Porsche Design Unveils 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro Speaker Made from a Real GT3 Exhaust System
Sleek and stylish, the Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro speaker is made from a real GT3 exhaust system. It’s limited to 500-units worldwide and the stainless steel exhaust system isn’t just for looks, as it doubles as a subwoofer extension, while the speakers themselves producing 300 watts of system power.
techeblog.com
Luigi’s Mansion First-Person Optimized Mod Gets Updated, Includes Full Console-Compatibility
There’s LEGO Super Mari Luigi’s Mansion, and then this Luigi’s Mansion First-Person Optimized mod by Sky Bluigi. A new update gives it full console-compatibility as well as the ability to not only explore the Lab, but also walk into the adjacent rooms as well as go up to the mansion.
techeblog.com
This Couple is Using Old Laptop Batteries to Power Their Home
Laptop batteries are typically recycled, but one Australian couple found a new use for them. Syd and Camille Goodman used laptop batteries to power their home, located just outside of Canberra, as they wanted to do their part in protecting the environment after the unprecedented season of bush fires in 2020.
techeblog.com
Inventor Builds World’s Fastest Roomba Robotic Vacuum, Can Hit 35MPH
There are all kinds of vacuums, including one that can sort LEGO bricks by size, but this is unofficially the world’s fastest Roomba. An inventor who goes by ‘electrosync’ took one of these old robotic vacuums, gutted it, and then installed brushed DC 775 motors that run through a 3:1 planetary reduction gearbox.
techeblog.com
Up-Close Look at the Halloween-Themed 20,000 Piece LEGO Haunted Mansion Gaming PC
You’ve seen the video of an incredible Halloween-themed LEGO Haunted Mansion gaming PC built by Australia-based AfterShock, now check out a few up-close images of the build. It’s powered by an Intel Core i9-12900KF processor (Alder Lake), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, and 32GB of Corsair Dominator DDR5 memory modules, complete with RGB lighting.
techeblog.com
Shift Robotics Debuts Moonwalkers, the World’s Fastest Shoe That Boosts Walking Speed 250%
You could use these shoes to walk on water, or Shift Robotics’ Moonwalkers to boost your walking speed by up to 250%. It’s touted as the world’s fastest shoe and uses an artificial intelligence-powered drivetrain to help you walk at the speed one would typically run at.
Comments / 0