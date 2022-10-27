The VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam is an action camera designed for the little ones, and you can get the bundle for $25.30 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon, today only, originally $69.99. It has easy to use on-screen editing capabilities and an included green screen to let you create amazing special effects right at home as well as a tabletop tripod that doubles as a selfie stick. Product page.

15 HOURS AGO