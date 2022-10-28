ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View Firefighters honored for Marshall Fire battle

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

Thursday was a day to honor firefighters and their work in battling a historic blaze. More than 1,000 buildings were destroyed and two lives lost in the Marshall Fire last December.

The fire ripped through the Mountain View Fire District which is there to protect the areas around Boulder County, Louisville and Superior. But the firefighters did more than protect what structures they could. They saved lives.

Mountain View Fire Deputy Chief Sterling Folden was honored with the department's first medal of valor. He saved two people in two locations, safely evacuating them. In one instance the fire overtook his car. He did not know if he would make it out.

"I waited it out. I tucked my car back where I could be away from the flames and as the flames went past I did a survey of myself and the vehicle," he told CBS News Colorado.

He then went on to fight the fire with the others from his department and those assisting. Many were recognized for their work in a time of crisis.

Mountain View Fire Chief Dave Beebe praised those involved, "The amount of dedication, the amount of effort the amount of self-sacrifice, putting themselves in harm's way."

It was something they trained to do but hope to never face again.

Folden reflected, "I think about it every day and I think what could I have done differently, if there is something different I could have done."

