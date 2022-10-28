Read full article on original website
Related
Suella Braverman – live: Home secretary challenges critics to try to ‘get rid’ of her
Home secretary Suella Braverman challenged her critics to "get rid" of her after she rejected calls to resign over her response to the migrant crisis.Ms Braverman yesterday defended at the House of Commons overcrowding at a Kent asylum facility and denied ignoring legal advice to procure more lodging amid warnings the temporary holding centre was dangerously overcrowded.Responding to questions from shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, the home secretary suggested that the Labour party was not “serious” about stopping illegal migration.She said: “We need to be straight with the public. “The system is broken. Illegal migration is out of control...
NBC San Diego
Members of Congress Express Support for Paul Pelosi Following Violent Attack
Members of Congress continued to express support Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after he was violently attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday. The 82-year-old has gone through a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and...
Comments / 0