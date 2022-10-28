Home secretary Suella Braverman challenged her critics to "get rid" of her after she rejected calls to resign over her response to the migrant crisis.Ms Braverman yesterday defended at the House of Commons overcrowding at a Kent asylum facility and denied ignoring legal advice to procure more lodging amid warnings the temporary holding centre was dangerously overcrowded.Responding to questions from shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, the home secretary suggested that the Labour party was not “serious” about stopping illegal migration.She said: “We need to be straight with the public. “The system is broken. Illegal migration is out of control...

32 MINUTES AGO