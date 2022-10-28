Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
NICU nurse creates Halloween costumes for babies
MINNEAPOLIS — A local nurse is going above and beyond to make this Halloween festive and fun for some families that might need a boost. Megan Pint works at the Masonic Children's Hospital and regularly takes care of little Kaylor. "She's actually grown quite a bit," said Pint about...
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Keep an Eye Out for These Scorpions in Your Minnesota Home
Who knew that Minnesota had a species of a scorpion?. I was minding my own business, scrolling through Facebook over the weekend when a photo was posted to a group I'm part of, seeking help identifying a bug that looked like a baby scorpion, or some sort of wood tick with scorpion arms.
fox9.com
19 people with disabilities get service dogs thanks to Minnesota nonprofit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Without the help of a service animal, Twin Cities teacher Allie Brown says she’d likely be unable to live alone because of a medical condition. But this weekend, Can Do Canines stepped in to help her and 19 other people in need. The organization relies...
After fall, 81-year-old Chaska man credits Apple Watch for sending help
CHASKA, Minnesota — At 81 years old, Dennis "Nick" Nikolai bought his first smart watch. "I'm still trying to keep up with the times," Nikolai said, laughing. Three weeks after the purchase, Nikolai is crediting the device for the quick 911 response he received after falling in his driveway in Chaska.
Nonprofit connects 'historically excluded' youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips
MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
Apparently Aaron Carter Needs A Geography Lesson Regarding Cities In Minnesota
Aaron Carter has been going through quite a rough patch the last couple of years, but he is back on the road touring right now, which is great and he is hyped. Aaron is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter who had major success at a very young age in music and acting but his life has been very tumultuous in his adulthood.
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
What is RSV? What should parents be looking for?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Medical experts are warning of a triple-demic this winter – influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there's been a big spike in RSV hospitalizations over the past two weeks. So, what is RSV? Good Question. "It's respiratory syncytial virus," said Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian, a pediatrician with Hennepin Healthcare. "It affects our lungs, it affects our respiratory system and is descriptive of the way that the virus attacks the lungs. It melds cells together and that's something you call a syncytia." RSV is a common virus especially during the fall and winter months, but...
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Bitty Kitty Brigade spreads awareness about saving orphaned neonatal kittens
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Bitty Kitty Brigade joined KARE 11 Saturday on National Cat Day to talk about their mission of saving as many orphaned neonatal kittens as possible and getting them adopted into loving homes. Since 2019, the volunteer-run organization has taken in more than 3,000 kittens.
Tragic Hunting Accident Inspires Minnesota Family to Speak Out on Hunting Safety
Following the tragic loss of their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident, the parents of Jeremy Her cautioned other Minnesota families about the dangers of the sport. Two weeks ago, Jeremy and his uncle went squirrel hunting in a rural part of Crass County. According to Jeremy’s father, Thai Her, prior to the accident, the 12-year-old had been hunting and new a bit about the sport. On October 9, Jeremy’s 47-year-old uncle accidentally shot him during their excursion, and a helicopter had to med-evac the young boy to a hospital in the Twin Cities. Jeremy later died from his injuries.
mprnews.org
After surviving rare cancer and horrific crash, Minneapolis woman returns to thank caregivers
It’s been one year since Anya Magnuson was struck by a vehicle as she crossed a street in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. The 24-year-old south Minneapolis resident — who’s also endured a lengthy battle with a rare form of cancer — was thrown 45 feet and suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple major fractures throughout her body. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and had the lowest coma score possible, her mother Colleen Kelly recalled.
Fireworks assaults prompt alert from University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota campus police issued a safety alert overnight after two assaults involving fireworks. It's unclear if there were any injuries, but the alert says victims were struck by fireworks. The assaults happened at 16th Street and University Ave. SE and then near the intersection of 12th and 5th...
'A gift within a gift’ | How one Minnesota woman uplifts the Midwestern spirit through inclusive gift wrap
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Normally when you open a present, you rip through the paper to get to the actual gift. Minnesota native and GiftyWrap founder Mahogany Ellis-Crutchfield hopes you will think twice and savor that paper. "When someone spends the time to wrap a gift for you, they are...
Blood centers call on donors after issuing third emergency in six months
ST PAUL, Minn. — ST. PAUL, Minn. — People are not donating blood like they used to. In fact, there are so few donations on hand, Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is issuing its third emergency in just six months. Chris Moon is a longtime blood donor - a...
KEYC
RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota
ST. PETER & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It started out as a cold. So, I was taking cold meds. And then, I wasn’t able to breath,” former RSV patient Tammala Pierce said. It took only two days for St. Peter resident Tammy Pierce to be admitted into the E.R. for severe symptoms that she initially thought were from a common cold.
fox9.com
Minneapolis toddler leaves hospital after being shot in the face
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 3-year-old child who was shot in the face when a barrage of gunfire ripped into her family's Minneapolis home last weekend has been released from the hospital. The child, named Olivia, is recovering from surgery and was released on Friday, her family told FOX...
