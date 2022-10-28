ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

NICU nurse creates Halloween costumes for babies

MINNEAPOLIS — A local nurse is going above and beyond to make this Halloween festive and fun for some families that might need a boost. Megan Pint works at the Masonic Children's Hospital and regularly takes care of little Kaylor. "She's actually grown quite a bit," said Pint about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day

 The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Nonprofit connects 'historically excluded' youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips

MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
HUDSON, WI
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

What is RSV? What should parents be looking for?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Medical experts are warning of a triple-demic this winter – influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there's been a big spike in RSV hospitalizations over the past two weeks. So, what is RSV? Good Question. "It's respiratory syncytial virus," said Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian, a pediatrician with Hennepin Healthcare. "It affects our lungs, it affects our respiratory system and is descriptive of the way that the virus attacks the lungs. It melds cells together and that's something you call a syncytia." RSV is a common virus especially during the fall and winter months, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Tragic Hunting Accident Inspires Minnesota Family to Speak Out on Hunting Safety

Following the tragic loss of their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident, the parents of Jeremy Her cautioned other Minnesota families about the dangers of the sport. Two weeks ago, Jeremy and his uncle went squirrel hunting in a rural part of Crass County. According to Jeremy’s father, Thai Her, prior to the accident, the 12-year-old had been hunting and new a bit about the sport. On October 9, Jeremy’s 47-year-old uncle accidentally shot him during their excursion, and a helicopter had to med-evac the young boy to a hospital in the Twin Cities. Jeremy later died from his injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

After surviving rare cancer and horrific crash, Minneapolis woman returns to thank caregivers

It’s been one year since Anya Magnuson was struck by a vehicle as she crossed a street in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. The 24-year-old south Minneapolis resident — who’s also endured a lengthy battle with a rare form of cancer — was thrown 45 feet and suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple major fractures throughout her body. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and had the lowest coma score possible, her mother Colleen Kelly recalled.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota

ST. PETER & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It started out as a cold. So, I was taking cold meds. And then, I wasn’t able to breath,” former RSV patient Tammala Pierce said. It took only two days for St. Peter resident Tammy Pierce to be admitted into the E.R. for severe symptoms that she initially thought were from a common cold.
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis toddler leaves hospital after being shot in the face

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 3-year-old child who was shot in the face when a barrage of gunfire ripped into her family's Minneapolis home last weekend has been released from the hospital. The child, named Olivia, is recovering from surgery and was released on Friday, her family told FOX...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
