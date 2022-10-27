Read full article on original website
Black Girls Smell Good Creator Maiya Nicole Used to Own 250 Fragrances
Your perfume isn’t just how you smell—it’s how you feel when you get dressed in the morning, for a night out, for a boardroom meeting. It's just as much of an accessory to how you present yourself to the world as your clothing (and let's not forget its close ties to memory and emotion). With that in mind, we’ve launched Fragrance Wardrobe, a scent series that highlights the rotating perfume “wardrobes” of our favorite tastemakers through key points in their life. Get to know them better via the scents they choose to wear.
Behind This Small-Batch Spirit Is the Most Famous Nose in the Tequila Industry
Ana Maria Romero Mena has the most famous nose in the tequila industry. Though smell might not be what some people think of when it comes to tequila, aroma is what put Mena on the map in the spirits world — 600 aromas, to be exact. After Mena published her book, The Aromas of Tequila: The Art of Tasting, along with an aroma wheel that identified the hundreds of scents that can be found in Mexico’s most well-known spirit, her scent map quickly became a staple used by tequila makers across the globe.
Permanent Jewelry: Everything You Need to Know About the Forever Accessory
Trends come and go, but timeless fashion is forever. If you're a jewelry aficionado looking to invest in a piece, you'll want to focus of CPW—or cost per wear—to really decide if it's worth your money. Permanent jewelry may be your best investment. The pieces are welded onto you, meaning they won't come off without some concerted effort and a pair of scissors.
15 Parents Whose Days Went So Hilariously Bad They May Have Lost A Little Dignity
These parents will take your bad day and raise you a worse one.
Facebook likely has your contact info — even if you never signed up for its services. Here's how to remove it.
If any of your friends shared their address books with Facebook, the company likely has your contact info — even if you've never used its services.
Here’s How a Family Indian-Pakistani Restaurant Became a Twitter Sensation
Mohammed Borzai had no idea how popular his family’s restaurants were in Chicago until the emergence of a fan Twitter account. The first Ghareeb Nawaz opened in 1994 on Devon Avenue. Over the next three decades, it has added three more locations across Chicagoland, with the most recent opening in Lincoln Park two weeks ago. That opening was rebranded on Twitter as the “Chicago Met Gala” — thanks to the tasty, inexpensive and large-portioned meals — and to the restaurant’s unofficial feed, @ghareebnawazCHI, which has racked up over 5000 followers since June.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler vs. Shark FlexStyle: Which Is Better?
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to the latest hair tools, Dyson has reigned supreme, starting with the brand’s revolutionary Supersonic, followed by its original Airwrap curling wand. But now, thanks to some incredible innovations in the hair styling tools category, Dyson has some company—and competition. Enter the Shark FlexStyle, a multi-use air styling and drying system that transforms from a typical hair dryer to styling wand and comes with a collection of versatile attachments.
