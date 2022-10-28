Oleatha Lorraine Oldenburg was the oldest of four children born to Oleatha and Farris Beggs. She was born in Baileyboro, Texas and her family moved to California, then later to Yelm, Washington. She graduated from Yelm High School, class of 1958. She was an artist, athlete, master gardener, seamstress, carpenter, airplane factory worker, food preserver, house painter, funny story collector, prepper, and an avid garage sale enthusiast. Throughout her life, her songs, stories, jokes, and caricatures kept everyone around her laughing. Her trust in Jesus was unshakable. Enduring many hardships in life, she faced the future with purpose and unwavering joy. She lived in constant thanksgiving.

