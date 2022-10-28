ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

Chronicle

Wolves Advance Through Kansas Tiebreaker to District Crossover

TUMWATER — The Black Hills football team has gone through its fair share of adversity over the last four years. This senior class of Wolves lost in a Kansas Tiebreaker three years ago, then had a tough COVID-shortened season in 2020, before a one-win year a season ago in 2021.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Shaffer Bags 5 Goals, T-Birds Roll Through Hockinson in District Opener

TUMWATER — The arrival of the postseason, and a raising of the stakes threw the Tumwater girls soccer team on the back foot for all of about five minutes, before the Thunderbirds hit the groove they’ve been in all fall long in a 6-0 win over Hockinson in the first round of the 2A District 4 tournament.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Stout and Wedam Crowned District Champs

Adna’s Jordan Stout and Mossyrock freshman Joan Wedam put a title in their pockets heading to State, winning the races at the District 4 1B/2B meet Saturday at Rainier. Mossyrock won the boys team title, while Rainier beat Forks — the only other full team — for the girls’ crown. Onalaska placed third for the boys, with Adna in fifth, Morton-White Pass in sixth, and Rainier was eighth.
RAINIER, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Clinch Final District Spot in Tiebreaker

A four-set win over Eatonville on Saturday to wrap up the regular season wasn’t quite enough for the Tenino volleyball team. The 25-9, 29-27, 24-26, 25-14 result, which gave the Beavers their first 1A Evergreen win of the season, leveled Tenino with the Cruisers for fourth place in the league. But since the win — like Eatonville’s win over Tenino back on Oct. 11 — came in four sets, the two teams were completely locked up in the table, and in need of a tiebreaker.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Trojans Sweep Past Wishkah to Open Districts

Led by a dominant night serving and some strong passing, the Pe Ell volleyball team defeated Wishkah Valley in the first round of the 1A District 4 volleyball playoffs in straight sets, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15. The game was do-or-die for the Trojans, which needed to win to preserve its season...
PE ELL, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Move On to District Semis After Five-Set Win in Raymond

After a dominant win over Ilwaco to start 2B District 4 volleyball playoff play in straight-sets, the Napavine volleyball team dispatched the host Raymond Seagulls in five sets, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9, Saturday afternoon to punch a ticket to the district semifinals Wednesday. The Tigers had a great day...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Lose to Cruisers But End Up the Happier Team

The Tenino girls soccer team came into Saturday with a bit of a buffer that it did not want to use; starting the day a win ahead of Eatonville, the Beavers could afford a one-goal loss, which would see them clinch third place in the 1A Evergreen on goal differential.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Bearcats Sputter Against Spudders

The W.F. West girls soccer team dropped its district opener on the road at Ridgefield on Saturday, losing 4-0. The Spudders took a 1-0 halftime lead after scoring in the 30th minute, but then added three goals in 11 minutes in the second half, in the 56th, 65th, and 67th.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Chronicle

$1 Million Raised Since First Year: I-5 Auto Group Raffles Off Bronco at Swamp Cup Game in Centralia

Andrew Tessier, of Raymond, was the lucky winner of a 2021 Ford Bronco raffled off by the I-5 Auto Group at Friday’s Swamp Cup football game in Centralia. This year, the auto group surpassed $1 million in funds raised for area groups since the annual raffle was first launched 13 years ago. Tickets are sold throughout the year by high schools, clubs and groups, which in turn get to keep the money. The tickets are $10 each.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Dominate in All Phases Against 1A Cougars

NAP — Max O’Neill 94-yard kick return, PAT good. CCH — Cade Sando 14-yard pass to Jackson Almond, PAT good. NAP — Ashton Demarest 1-yard pass to Karsen Denault, PAT good. NAP — James Grose 40-yard pick-six, PAT good. NAP — Demarest 9-yard run, PAT...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County

A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
MASON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Oleatha Oldenburg

Oleatha Lorraine Oldenburg was the oldest of four children born to Oleatha and Farris Beggs. She was born in Baileyboro, Texas and her family moved to California, then later to Yelm, Washington. She graduated from Yelm High School, class of 1958. She was an artist, athlete, master gardener, seamstress, carpenter, airplane factory worker, food preserver, house painter, funny story collector, prepper, and an avid garage sale enthusiast. Throughout her life, her songs, stories, jokes, and caricatures kept everyone around her laughing. Her trust in Jesus was unshakable. Enduring many hardships in life, she faced the future with purpose and unwavering joy. She lived in constant thanksgiving.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Tyler McCallum Announced as New Chehalis Foundation Board Member

The Chehalis Foundation announced the appointment of Tyler McCallum to its board of directors on Friday. McCallum is president and co-owner of McCallum Rock Drilling and McCallum Powder. “Tyler has tremendous passion for the Chehalis community and the goals of the Chehalis Foundation. As demonstrated by his involvement in a...
CHEHALIS, WA

