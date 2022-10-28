Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Wolves Advance Through Kansas Tiebreaker to District Crossover
TUMWATER — The Black Hills football team has gone through its fair share of adversity over the last four years. This senior class of Wolves lost in a Kansas Tiebreaker three years ago, then had a tough COVID-shortened season in 2020, before a one-win year a season ago in 2021.
Chronicle
Shaffer Bags 5 Goals, T-Birds Roll Through Hockinson in District Opener
TUMWATER — The arrival of the postseason, and a raising of the stakes threw the Tumwater girls soccer team on the back foot for all of about five minutes, before the Thunderbirds hit the groove they’ve been in all fall long in a 6-0 win over Hockinson in the first round of the 2A District 4 tournament.
Chronicle
Stout and Wedam Crowned District Champs
Adna’s Jordan Stout and Mossyrock freshman Joan Wedam put a title in their pockets heading to State, winning the races at the District 4 1B/2B meet Saturday at Rainier. Mossyrock won the boys team title, while Rainier beat Forks — the only other full team — for the girls’ crown. Onalaska placed third for the boys, with Adna in fifth, Morton-White Pass in sixth, and Rainier was eighth.
Chronicle
Beavers Clinch Final District Spot in Tiebreaker
A four-set win over Eatonville on Saturday to wrap up the regular season wasn’t quite enough for the Tenino volleyball team. The 25-9, 29-27, 24-26, 25-14 result, which gave the Beavers their first 1A Evergreen win of the season, leveled Tenino with the Cruisers for fourth place in the league. But since the win — like Eatonville’s win over Tenino back on Oct. 11 — came in four sets, the two teams were completely locked up in the table, and in need of a tiebreaker.
Chronicle
Trojans Sweep Past Wishkah to Open Districts
Led by a dominant night serving and some strong passing, the Pe Ell volleyball team defeated Wishkah Valley in the first round of the 1A District 4 volleyball playoffs in straight sets, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15. The game was do-or-die for the Trojans, which needed to win to preserve its season...
Chronicle
Tigers Move On to District Semis After Five-Set Win in Raymond
After a dominant win over Ilwaco to start 2B District 4 volleyball playoff play in straight-sets, the Napavine volleyball team dispatched the host Raymond Seagulls in five sets, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9, Saturday afternoon to punch a ticket to the district semifinals Wednesday. The Tigers had a great day...
Chronicle
Beavers Lose to Cruisers But End Up the Happier Team
The Tenino girls soccer team came into Saturday with a bit of a buffer that it did not want to use; starting the day a win ahead of Eatonville, the Beavers could afford a one-goal loss, which would see them clinch third place in the 1A Evergreen on goal differential.
Chronicle
Bearcats Sputter Against Spudders
The W.F. West girls soccer team dropped its district opener on the road at Ridgefield on Saturday, losing 4-0. The Spudders took a 1-0 halftime lead after scoring in the 30th minute, but then added three goals in 11 minutes in the second half, in the 56th, 65th, and 67th.
Chronicle
Rain Rock Ink in Mossyrock Aims to Become a Destination Tattoo Studio for Lewis County
Looking to get some new ink done? A new tattoo studio in Mossyrock, Rain Rock Ink, may be just the place you’re looking for. Owner and tattoo artist Sarah Gootgeld, the daughter of an El Salvadoran immigrant, opened the studio as part of a career transition. Born in Morton and raised in Lewis County, she was a real estate agent before inking people up.
Chronicle
$1 Million Raised Since First Year: I-5 Auto Group Raffles Off Bronco at Swamp Cup Game in Centralia
Andrew Tessier, of Raymond, was the lucky winner of a 2021 Ford Bronco raffled off by the I-5 Auto Group at Friday’s Swamp Cup football game in Centralia. This year, the auto group surpassed $1 million in funds raised for area groups since the annual raffle was first launched 13 years ago. Tickets are sold throughout the year by high schools, clubs and groups, which in turn get to keep the money. The tickets are $10 each.
Portland, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Portland. The Ida B Wells High School football team will have a game with Franklin High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00. The McDaniel High School football team will have a game with Jefferson High School - Portland on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
Chronicle
Tigers Dominate in All Phases Against 1A Cougars
NAP — Max O’Neill 94-yard kick return, PAT good. CCH — Cade Sando 14-yard pass to Jackson Almond, PAT good. NAP — Ashton Demarest 1-yard pass to Karsen Denault, PAT good. NAP — James Grose 40-yard pick-six, PAT good. NAP — Demarest 9-yard run, PAT...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County
A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
Chronicle
In Focus: Witches Storm the Willamette River for Stand-up Paddleboard Event in Portland
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Oleatha Oldenburg
Oleatha Lorraine Oldenburg was the oldest of four children born to Oleatha and Farris Beggs. She was born in Baileyboro, Texas and her family moved to California, then later to Yelm, Washington. She graduated from Yelm High School, class of 1958. She was an artist, athlete, master gardener, seamstress, carpenter, airplane factory worker, food preserver, house painter, funny story collector, prepper, and an avid garage sale enthusiast. Throughout her life, her songs, stories, jokes, and caricatures kept everyone around her laughing. Her trust in Jesus was unshakable. Enduring many hardships in life, she faced the future with purpose and unwavering joy. She lived in constant thanksgiving.
Chronicle
Quinault Indian Nation Works to Close ‘Digital Gap’ With New Cable Landing Station
Aiming to narrow the “digital divide” in under-served and rural communities, the Quinault Indian Nation announced Wednesday its plan to construct an indigenous-owned subsea cable landing station on the Washington Coast — the first of its kind — with the launch of Toptana Technologies, a Quinault-owned business venture and network provider.
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
Chronicle
Falling Tree Knocked Out Power for More Than 5,000 Centralia Residents Thursday
A power outage in Centralia occurred Thursday at approximately 1:15 p.m. after wind blew a tree into a transmission line between the North Port and Zimmerman Centralia City Light substations. The falling tree ended up de-energizing two additional Centralia City Light substations aside from the North Port and Zimmerman, both...
Chronicle
Tyler McCallum Announced as New Chehalis Foundation Board Member
The Chehalis Foundation announced the appointment of Tyler McCallum to its board of directors on Friday. McCallum is president and co-owner of McCallum Rock Drilling and McCallum Powder. “Tyler has tremendous passion for the Chehalis community and the goals of the Chehalis Foundation. As demonstrated by his involvement in a...
