“They Didn’t Want Punk There From The Start” – Jim Cornette On The Elite
2022 has proven rather tumultuous for All Elite Wrestling. Between the issues caused by dwindling ticket sales and plummeting ratings, CM Punk’s actions during the All Out media scrum led to scandalous developments that the company is still rocking from. The result of that incident has seen a number...
AEW Had Saraya Hide In A Closet Prior To Dynamite Grand Slam Debut
After leaving WWE in July many fans thought that it was a done deal that Saraya would find her way to All Elite Wrestling. However, when she walked out at Arthur Ashe Stadium mid-way through Dynamite Grand Slam the wrestling world was still caught totally by surprise. During an episode...
Another Female Star Potentially Heading Back To WWE
On the October 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Emma returned to WWE for the first time in five years. The star’s reappearance came after it was reported that Chelsea Green could also be on her way back to the company after finishing up with IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, a...
Seth Rollins Unveils New Look On WWE Raw, Signals Babyface Turn?
Seth Rollins has become synonymous with outlandish outfits during his time in WWE, wearing suits and robes that regularly have the WWE Universe questioning his fashion sense. His colorful attire is a far cry from the black SWAT gear he sported as part of The Shield, and his outfits often rival his wife Becky Lynch in terms of outlandishness.
Val Venis Recalls Hilarious Owen Hart Rib
Owen Hart was a notorious ribber in his day, particularly in WWE’s Attitude Era, and recently, former World Wrestling Entertainment Superstar Val Venis would reveal a prank that Hart played on him while backstage. Before his tragic death in 1999 at the Over The Edge pay-per-view, Owen Hart was...
Brutus Beefcake Reveals The “Real Reason” Behind Hulk Hogan’s Infamous WrestleMania IX Black Eye
The main event of WrestleMania 9 has gone down in infamy among WWE fans. The bout saw Bret Hart defending the WWE Championship against the winner of the 1993 Royal Rumble match, Yokozuna. Towards the end of the match, The Excellence of Execution was able to knock the mammoth challenger...
NXT Stars Cosplay As The Undertaker, AJ Lee & Triple H At Live Event (VIDEOS)
WWE has always been known for its colourful characters, whether they’re supernatural entities like The Undertaker, or over-the-top versions of wrestlers’ real-life personalities like Triple H. The stars of the company have often provided inspiration for cosplaying, whether it be at a wrestling event or a fancy-dress party.
Plans For AEW Stars To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom In Place
Since NJPW star KENTA made his first appearance for AEW back in February 2021, the working relationship between the two companies has flourished with numerous wrestlers passing through the once Forbidden Door. The crossover between the two led to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door supershow in June 2022. The...
What Happened When WWE Returned To Scotland?
After the success of WWE Clash at the Castle at the beginning of September, the sports entertainment giant returned to the United Kingdom with an untelevised live event from Glasgow, Scotland. Taking place from the OVO Hydro on October 30, the night featured a SmackDown crew, with the Raw roster having worked in Mexico the night before.
Cora Jade Explains Why AJ Lee And Saraya Inspired Her To Wrestle
Cora Jade recently revealed the two professional wrestlers who have inspired her the most in her career of professional wrestling. With most female talents in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), they’ll name Trish Stratus, Mickie James and Lita as their biggest inspirations, however, the list of Cora Jade is a bit different, and more recent at that.
Up-And-Coming SmackDown Star Given Advice By Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has a reputation for not being the most approachable man in the world, but it appears that this isn’t always the case. Madcap Moss joined WWE in 2014 and initially appeared in NXT before making his main roster debut on Monday Night Raw in January 2020. In more recent times the star has feuded with the likes of Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre while sharing the ring with some of the biggest names that SmackDown has to offer.
Mick Foley Recalls Contacting Tony Khan With Pitch For Thunder Rosa
Mick Foley has revealed that he once spoke with Tony Khan about potential changes to a particular professional wrestler in All Elite Wrestling (AEW): Thunder Rosa. Recently on his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, Mick Foley spoke about a multitude of topics, but the show would be centered around his 2012 return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after having a stint in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).
Triple H’s Plans For Kevin Owens “Pushed Back”
When Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque took over WWE creative in July, it became evident early on that there would be an emphasis on pushing different faces. The likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Chad Gable benefitted as a result, while returning talents such as Dakota Kai and Johnny Gargano received a fairer chance than they would have under previous management.
Austin Theory Reacts To Incredible Fan Tribute [VIDEO]
At just 25 years of age, Austin Theory has an impressive list of accomplishments in WWE. Formerly a member of The Way in NXT, he made his way to the main roster in October of 2021 and quickly found a role as Vince McMahon’s protégé after it was revealed that he’d stolen the then-WWE Chairman’s precious Cleopatra’s Egg. Vince McMahon would continue to teach him lessons in the coming months, but he also gave him opportunities, such as a WWE Championship match against Big E and also a place in the men’s Royal Rumble.
Dave Meltzer Believes NJPW Are Trying To “Work An Angle” With Karl Anderson & WWE
At NJPW Dominion on June 12th, Karl Anderson defeated Tama Tonga to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Over the following months, he continued to compete in both NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling until his contract with the latter expired in August. On September 25th he made his only defence of the...
Jack Whitehall Shows Off Incredible Mankind Cosplay [VIDEO]
Jack Whitehall has long been known as a celebrity pro wrestling superfan. The UK comedian was heavily involved in the promotion of AEW ahead of the company’s launch in 2019. As well as revealing the AEW World Championship Final Eliminator matches for the promotion’s first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, Whitehall also hosted the last of a series of YouTube shows counting down to the event.
Mark Henry Heaps Praise On ‘Emmy Worthy’ Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman is widely regarded as being one of the best to have ever held a microphone in the world of professional wrestling. He took things to a new level when he became Brock Lesnar’s ‘Advocate’ back in 2012. Heyman became the master of not only hyping...
Emma Breaks Silence Following Surprise WWE Return
On the October 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Emma returned to WWE for the first time in five years. Ahead of the show it had been announced that SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey would be putting her title on the line in an open challenge. Back on SmackDown...
Jim Ross Reveals Outrage From Fans Over Jon Moxley-Steve Austin Comparisons
Given their similar personalities and fighting styles, Jon Moxley and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin have long been compared to each other. Jim Ross, current AEW commentator and senior adviser, is among those who’ve made the comparison, the exception being that the WWE Hall of Famer made the claims while live on air.
John Cena Recalls Pooping Himself Inside A WWE Ring
There are some things that you just can’t prepare for, whether you’re a WWE legend like John Cena or not. John Cena has accomplished many things inside a WWE ring. He’s been World Champion 16 times, he’s won Royal Rumble’s and headlined WrestleMania against some of the biggest stars in the history of the wrestling business. Yet sometimes, life is a whole lot less glamorous, and involved pooping yourself while hiding under the ring.
