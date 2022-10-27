Monterey County Office of Education receives $1 million to stop school violence

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Office of Education is getting some extra help for school safety.

The county office is receiving a grant from the "Stop School Violence Program" that’s worth one million dollars over the next three years.

The county office will give these funds to implement plans for all the districts.

The big question, though, is what plans will be put in place to ensure kids are safe? The County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Deneen Guss, has a few ideas.

“One thing that we’re gonna be working on right away is ensuring that every school in our county has a comprehensive safe school plan that meets all of the legal requirements and that everyone that needs to be trained as to what that plan says has received that training,” Dr. Guss said.

She also assures parents that they will do everything they can to ensure kids are safe and receive all the help they need.

“We’re doing everything we can to be prepared for any situation that may arise,” Dr. Guss said. “And of course, it’s really important now more than ever before that we are really well aware of the mental health crisis that our young people and many adults in our communities are experiencing.”

