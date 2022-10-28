Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
1011now.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
klkntv.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Known as the breadbasket of the world, the fertile soils of Nebraska and other Midwest states feed millions of Americans. But growing crops here often requires fertilizers, which often end up in our water. For more than 40 years, levels of nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater...
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
nebraskanewsservice.net
‘This is our home’: Native community continues fight against Lincoln development
Native Americans in Lincoln and their supporters are continuing their fight against the Wilderness Crossing development set to be built near Wilderness Park. The legal team for the Niskithe Prayer Camp, which formed to protest the city’s support for Wilderness Crossing, is deciding how to respond to the latest legal development and hopes to take action soon, said Rose Godinez, senior legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska.
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
klkntv.com
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits after no further cases of bird flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced Monday that the Desert Dome and Lied Jungle would reopen after no further cases of bird flu were reported. On Oct. 13 and 14, two pink-backed pelicans died of bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Beatrice Mayor, community leader passes away
BEATRICE – A former Mayor of Beatrice, long-time National Guard member and community activist has passed away. Allen Grell died Friday, at the age of 82. He served as Beatrice Mayor from 1982 to 1986…..and before that, served ten years as a Second Ward City Councilman and six years on the Beatrice Planning and Zoning Commission. Grell also served on the Beatrice Board of Public Works and was elected to the Gage County Board of Supervisors, where he served three four-year terms in District four. Grell also served on the Nebraska Emergency Management Commission and was instrumental in renaming U.S. Highway 77 between Beatrice and Lincoln as the Homestead Highway.
1011now.com
10/11 NOW Halloween Photo Album: Check out Halloween décor and costumes throughout Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Happy Halloween! Check out some Halloween decorations and costumes throughout the state. Don’t forget to send your Halloween photos to the 10/11 NOW Photo Album!. Have a fun and frightful night!
klkntv.com
Nebraska nonprofit donates Halloween costumes to NICU at Bryan Health
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The tiniest of patients at Bryan Health in Lincoln got into the Halloween spirit on Monday. Patients at Bryan Health’s neonatal intensive care unit were given costumes by Connected Forever, a Nebraska-based nonprofit. The nonprofit supports families who have experienced pregnancy loss or a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
klkntv.com
Nebraska slides to No. 4 in national poll after loss to Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball’s time as the No. 1 team in the nation was short-lived. Last Wednesday, the Huskers fell to conference rival Wisconsin in three sets. It was the Huskers’ second loss of the season. Nebraska has now moved down to the No. 4...
KETV.com
Nebraska's Wildlife Safari Park extends season due to mild weather
ASHLAND, Neb. — The Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland is staying open an extra week because of the mild weather. People can drive through the park every day this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, it'll be open Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting. “The mild fall...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old's speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time Is Now at Nebraska
Outsiders might not think the interim coach is going to be a Lincoln mainstay, but the former Huskers QB believes his time is now in waking this sleeping football giant.
The interesting Chimney Rock formation in Nebraska is a U.S. National Historic Site and first seen in the mid-1800s
Chimney Rock in Morrill County, Nebraska.Mike Tigas from Columbia, MO, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Chimney Rock in Nebraska is one of the most interesting rock formations I've seen. Years ago, I used to live in Omaha on a small Air Force Base radar squadron and never heard about this formation then, so it's interesting to learn about it now. The formation is in Morrill County in western Nebraska.
