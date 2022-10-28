Glendale residents hear new take on $72M downtown renovation

After a controversial roll-out of design ideas for the upcoming downtown renovation project at city hall in Glendale, a do-over of sorts is underway.

About 50 residents turned out for a Wednesday night meeting inside council chambers for the first in a series of community meetings on the $72 million project.

Leading the presentation was Diane Jacobs, founder of Phoenix-based Holly Street Studio, the project’s principal architect, who was joined by her design team as well as leads from project partners Lightvox Studio, Colwell Shelor and Okland Builders.

When the city released preliminary renderings earlier this year featuring potential design elements for the project that will completely renovate city hall, council chambers, the parking garage, the E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheatre and Murphy Park, opinions varied. Residents and small business owners alike panned early ideas and what they especially perceived as inappropriate changes to the downtown center’s Murphy Park, which was donated to the city by its namesake — and Glendale founder — William J. Murphy in 1909.

In August, City Manager Kevin Phelps in remarks to council acknowledged “there was a lot of confusion and questions about the project.” He met with almost 60 downtown merchants in an effort to explain more details and to answer questions.

“I perhaps maybe failed in my ability to communicate,” Phelps told the council. “Because clearly soon after that the same misinformation seemed to be circulating around.”

The project itself, as updated at Tuesday’s city workshop this week, is in its pre-final programming and recommendations review through early November. Construction on project elements is expected to begin in January as staff departments start staggered relocations to temporary off-site offices to maintain city services throughout construction.

Staff will start moving back in when the project wraps up in May 2025.

In the meantime, the first in a series of community meetings with architects and builders on Wednesday allowed new conversations and ideas to flow. No updated renderings were presented as Jacobs looked for input from residents with a goal to present new design concepts at a later meeting.

“You’re residents, stakeholders, taxpayers who are here to join in the conversation and to share your stories and your ideas,” she said.

Carlos Vargas, a Glendale resident in attendance, was ready for new concepts.

“They looked hideous,” he said of the initial renderings, knowing that they were only early ideas. “Looked like Walmart headquarters. Industrial, boxy, devoid of life. It didn’t follow tradition. It immediately raised alarms.”

He called Wednesday’s presentation “good for a first meeting,” after project leads shared slideshow examples of downtown campus aesthetics in other cities as idea-generators, not as exact pitches for downtown Glendale.

Vargas is still unsure.

“I saw a lot of industrial-type buildings in the samples. So (my impression) hasn’t changed much,” he said afterward. “Glendale is not Surprise, it’s not Phoenix, it’s not Scottsdale. Glendale is Glendale. If you make us look like Phoenix, people will go to Phoenix.”

Many longtime residents attended the forum. Bruce Heatwole is a Glendale native and even has a plaza at Glendale High School named in his honor.

“It’s a good, positive step,” he said of the meeting. “This is the first time I’ve been involved in it. I had to come here because I wanted to see what they had. Some of us have visions that they’ll get rid of all the grass and add cement. We’re just gonna be here to raise hell if it does come (to that). We’ll see what they have next time.”

Interestingly Heatwole served as a Glendale councilman from 1976 to 1988 and was vice mayor when the current city hall was built in the early 1980s.

“We didn’t have any opposition,” he said of the original concept and project. “(At the time) City Hall wasn’t much. It was a bunch of office buildings.”

Another Glendale native, Marty Cole, serves today as the Glendale Arizona Historical Society’s treasurer. She was turned off by initial ideas that historic Murphy Park — and its 100-plus trees — might be transformed with xeriscape typically found in arid regions.

She, too, came away with a more positive take on Wednesday’s meeting than previous information about the renovation.

“It’s better,” she said, before quickly adding, “if they listen to us.”

The discussion wasn’t only about construction aesthetics. Longtime resident Martha Dennis, a Glendale native whose father, Byron Peck, served as Glendale mayor in the 1960s, says planning more downtown events plays a role in the city’s central location as much as the right renovation plans.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers this past August said the city’s downtown is “hanging by a thread, and has been for quite some time.”

“Nothing is in this area anymore, everything’s at Westgate,” Dennis said. “And that’s the biggest disappointment, and that’s why the downtown has fallen. The events and the gatherings and people knowing what’s going on.”

While no date has yet been announced for the second community meeting, Jacobs did indicate Wednesday night that she hopes the next forum is more workshop-style and intimate as opposed to inside council chambers.