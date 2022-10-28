Around the Sound: Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch

Just off of state Route 167 in Kent, you’ll find Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch And Corn Maze. They have everything from animals to produce, and this year they’re debuting their alien-themed corn maze.

The farm has acres and acres of everything you need to get you fall-ready, and they’ve been doing it for over 30 years.

“People come out, and they don’t have the opportunity to go to a farm every day. So we have wheelbarrows that come out and go to the field, and they can explore and find the pumpkin that suits them. It’s great.” Chris Carpinito said.

Chris says you can find every type of pumpkin imaginable: pink, white, blue, big, or small. They even host a contest for the biggest pumpkin in the northwest every year. This year’s champion weighed just under 2000 pounds and came from Olympia, Washington.

“We have our pumpkin patch and corn maze, which we operate for five weekends out of the year through the month of October. We have a fall festival where people come out and pick their own pumpkins. We have a corn maze. We have kids activities, hay rides, and farm animals,” Chris said.

According to Chris, their corn maze is what sets them apart from their competition.

“We change the theme every year, and this year it’s aliens. So we have an alien maze and a spaceship maze. Last year, it was a UDUBB and Huskies maze,” he said. “We usually plant from around the Fourth of July, ... and they can cut it with their tractor at any time, whether it’s short or tall.”

With the final pumpkin patch weekend coming up this Halloween weekend, why not swing by and trick or treat yourself to your last taste of fall at Carpinito Brothers!

