Two Craig women arraigned following felony drug charges involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine

Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Long investigation leads to Routt County man getting arrested on 96 counts of fraud
After a lengthy investigation by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office that spanned over two years, Movses Mikaelyan, a 36-year-old man who lives in Routt County, was arrested and accused of multiple felonies including identity theft, cybercrime, theft and making unauthorized financial payments with the intent to defraud 96 times, according to his arrest affidavit.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two Craig women arrested in seizure of two pounds of methamphetamine, over 500 fentanyl pills
Two women were arrested Monday, Oct. 24, in Craig on felony drug distribution charges, according to local law enforcement. According to police, an investigation conducted by the All Crimes Enforcement Team led to the arrests of Paula Hall, 58, and Kristy Nielson, 55. Both women are residents of Craig. According...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
More details emerge surrounding Thursday’s crime spree in Steamboat
Steamboat Springs Police Department released additional information about the two individuals that were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27, in connection to a crime spree that included the theft of two vehicles and various property. Taylor White, a 25-year-old male and Dory Mylar, a 36-year-old female are accused of stealing $9,400...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
As Routt County’s special events grow, process to permit them may need updates
While Routt County’s gravel roads have been heralded as some of the best out there, some county residents aren’t fond of how big some special events that use them have gotten. The summer bike race SBT GRVL has grown to about 3,000 participants, the largest of the 22...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
A quarter of Routt County’s ballots are in ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Routt County Clerk and Recorder Jenny Thomas advises residents who have yet to drop off their ballot to take it to one of several locations around the county before 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. There isn’t any official deadline to get a ballot in the mail, but Oct....
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Barry C. Nelson
Barry C. Nelson, resident of Steamboat Springs since 2021, passed away on 10/22 at the age of 79. Barry was born to Ruby Atteberry and Victor Nelson on May 29, 1943, in Oak Park, Illinois. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Math from Roosevelt University in Chicago. He was a commercial underwriter for all of his working life, for Allstate and CNA. He achieved his CPCU designation. Barry is survived by his wife Mary Ellsworth, her daughters Amy Satkiewicz and Becky Johnson (Greg), her son Alex Ellsworth (Loretta); and grandchildren Olivia, Mia, Haley, and Jake. There are no services planned at this time. Celebration of Life details are to be determined and will be announced at a future date. Arrangements by Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Friends of the Yampa to hold its largest annual fundraiser Nov. 19
Friends of the Yampa will hold its largest annual fundraiser, Big Snow Bash, on Nov. 19, featuring live music, an online auction, and commentary from the community and special guests. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $35 for...
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
PHOTOS: Steamboat football battles Berthoud in nail-biter, ending regular season
A winning season was on the line as the Steamboat Springs football team hosted Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29. The teams were tied at 21 going into the half, but Berthoud kept Steamboat off the board in the second half to win 38-21. To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email...
5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado
According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Photos: Hayden handles Soroco in last football game of regular season
The Hayden football team scored early and often en route to a 66-6 victory over the visiting Soroco Rams on Friday, Oct. 29. The game was the last football game of the regular season for both teams. The Tigers improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in league play, while Soroco dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in league games.
Comments / 0