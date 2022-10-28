ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Dow Closes Lower on Monday, But Still Posts Best Month Since 1976

Stocks slipped on Monday, but the Dow capped off its best month since 1976 and all the major averages snapped a two-month losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.85 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 32,732.95. The S&P 500 shed 0.75% to finish at 3,871.98, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.03% to 10,988.15.

