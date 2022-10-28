ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Hancher Auditorium hires programming and engagement director

As the new Hancher Auditorium programming and engagement director, Aaron Greenwald wants to broaden the auditorium’s reach in the University of Iowa and Iowa City communities. Greenwald, who has over 20 years of experience in the arts, started the position on Oct. 17. He is the first person to...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Democrats rally for support in midterms at homecoming parade

Ahead of the midterm elections that could disrupt the power in the state and national government – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear, 1st District candidate Christana Bohannan, and Senate candidate Mike Franken rallied supporters at the University of Iowa Homecoming Parade on Friday. The candidates spoke on reproductive rights, voting rights, gun safety reform, and getting out the vote at the University of Iowa annual Homecoming Parade.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Sir Chloe plays on Pentacrest for UI Homecoming concert

Sir Chloe performed on the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest for this year’s free homecoming concert on Oct. 28. The event was hosted by UI student music organization, SCOPE Productions. As the concert began, couples and college students gathered around the stage where Sir Chloe would soon play. Much...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | The importance of gun safety

Let’s talk about gun control. Iowa Amendment 1 appears on the ballot this year. This term, it is crucial to keep in mind that this vote can mean the difference between life and death. Before heading to your assigned polling place this November, it is important to understand the...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football vs. Northwestern

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 33-13, on Homecoming weekend at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Iowa improved their overall record to 4-4 and 2-3 in Big Ten play. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 21 passes out of 30 pass attempts and a touchdown pass. Petras also had his highest...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 shooting

An Iowa City man was sentenced to 72 months in prison in connection with a 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department. Sean White Hood, 32, of Iowa City, had been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Davenport.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Watch: Iowa football kicker Drew Stevens makes 54-yard field goal

Kicker Drew Stevens converted on a 54-yard field goal attempt during the third quarter of Saturday’s Iowa-Northwestern game. The true freshman booted the ball toward the south end zone with the wind in his face. Stevens’ boot is tied for the seventh-longest in Iowa history. It’s the longest make...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 33-13 Homecoming win over Northwestern

The Iowa football team downed Northwestern, 33-13, at Kinnick Stadium Saturday. The 33 points the Hawkeyes scored during their annual homecoming game is good for a season-high. Iowa racked up 393 yards of total offense — 220 passing and 173 rushing. Senior quarterback Spencer Petras — who was benched at...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Grading Iowa football’s 33-13 victory over Northwestern

Offense — B Iowa’s offense played well on Saturday, but it did so against a one-win Northwestern team. Anyone could play well against a team that allows 408 yards per game. The Hawkeyes actually brought the Wildcats’ average down, as Iowa only gained 398 yards of total offense.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football defeats Northwestern for Homecoming game victory

Iowa football blew out Northwestern, 33-13, on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium for its fourth win of the season. The Hawkeyes are now 4-4, while the Wildcats dropped out of bowl eligibility with a 1-7 record. After a week-long quarterback controversy, senior Spencer Petras started the game for the Hawkeyes on...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Iowan

Iowa City man killed in crash with a semi tractor-trailer

Iowa City resident Riley Joseph Reynolds, 22, was killed in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer early Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Reynolds reportedly was traveling southbound on when he...
IOWA CITY, IA

