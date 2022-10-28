Read full article on original website
2022 UI Corn Monument design focuses on community ties, importance of campus
Since 1919, the University of Iowa corn monument has stood tall on the Pentacrest in front of the Old Capitol Building for Homecoming week. This year, the monument is centered around the Iowa City community and its importance to campus. Graduate students Trevor Thornburg and Steve Sumarski, co-captains of the...
Hancher Auditorium hires programming and engagement director
As the new Hancher Auditorium programming and engagement director, Aaron Greenwald wants to broaden the auditorium’s reach in the University of Iowa and Iowa City communities. Greenwald, who has over 20 years of experience in the arts, started the position on Oct. 17. He is the first person to...
UI epidemiology professor elected to National Academy of Medicine discusses One Health, Election Process
A University of Iowa professor is one of 100 members elected to the National Academy of Medicine. Christine Petersen is a professor of epidemiology and the director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the UI. Petersen specializes in zoonotic diseases, which are diseases that spread between people and animals.
Democrats rally for support in midterms at homecoming parade
Ahead of the midterm elections that could disrupt the power in the state and national government – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear, 1st District candidate Christana Bohannan, and Senate candidate Mike Franken rallied supporters at the University of Iowa Homecoming Parade on Friday. The candidates spoke on reproductive rights, voting rights, gun safety reform, and getting out the vote at the University of Iowa annual Homecoming Parade.
Sir Chloe plays on Pentacrest for UI Homecoming concert
Sir Chloe performed on the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest for this year’s free homecoming concert on Oct. 28. The event was hosted by UI student music organization, SCOPE Productions. As the concert began, couples and college students gathered around the stage where Sir Chloe would soon play. Much...
Opinion | The importance of gun safety
Let’s talk about gun control. Iowa Amendment 1 appears on the ballot this year. This term, it is crucial to keep in mind that this vote can mean the difference between life and death. Before heading to your assigned polling place this November, it is important to understand the...
Iowa men’s golfer Mac McClear, head coach Tyler Stith reflect on fall season
Iowa men’s golf senior Mac McClear strives for consistency on the course. The 2022 Illinois State Amateur Champion said that while he always hopes to have all facets of his game working together, he never really put it all together during the 2022 fall season. “I never really had...
Iowa football defensive end Deontae Craig records 15-yard sack on 21st birthday
Iowa defensive end Deontae Craig didn’t start his postgame press conference on Saturday talking about his 15-yard sack. Instead, the redshirt sophomore mentioned that Oct. 29 marked his 21st birthday. He then gave a shoutout to his teammates for earning the 33-13 victory over Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium. “Went...
Photos: Iowa football vs. Northwestern
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 33-13, on Homecoming weekend at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Iowa improved their overall record to 4-4 and 2-3 in Big Ten play. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 21 passes out of 30 pass attempts and a touchdown pass. Petras also had his highest...
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 shooting
An Iowa City man was sentenced to 72 months in prison in connection with a 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department. Sean White Hood, 32, of Iowa City, had been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Davenport.
Watch: Iowa football kicker Drew Stevens makes 54-yard field goal
Kicker Drew Stevens converted on a 54-yard field goal attempt during the third quarter of Saturday’s Iowa-Northwestern game. The true freshman booted the ball toward the south end zone with the wind in his face. Stevens’ boot is tied for the seventh-longest in Iowa history. It’s the longest make...
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 33-13 Homecoming win over Northwestern
The Iowa football team downed Northwestern, 33-13, at Kinnick Stadium Saturday. The 33 points the Hawkeyes scored during their annual homecoming game is good for a season-high. Iowa racked up 393 yards of total offense — 220 passing and 173 rushing. Senior quarterback Spencer Petras — who was benched at...
Grading Iowa football’s 33-13 victory over Northwestern
Offense — B Iowa’s offense played well on Saturday, but it did so against a one-win Northwestern team. Anyone could play well against a team that allows 408 yards per game. The Hawkeyes actually brought the Wildcats’ average down, as Iowa only gained 398 yards of total offense.
Iowa football defeats Northwestern for Homecoming game victory
Iowa football blew out Northwestern, 33-13, on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium for its fourth win of the season. The Hawkeyes are now 4-4, while the Wildcats dropped out of bowl eligibility with a 1-7 record. After a week-long quarterback controversy, senior Spencer Petras started the game for the Hawkeyes on...
Iowa City man killed in crash with a semi tractor-trailer
Iowa City resident Riley Joseph Reynolds, 22, was killed in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer early Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Reynolds reportedly was traveling southbound on when he...
