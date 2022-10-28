Read full article on original website
Wolves Advance Through Kansas Tiebreaker to District Crossover
TUMWATER — The Black Hills football team has gone through its fair share of adversity over the last four years. This senior class of Wolves lost in a Kansas Tiebreaker three years ago, then had a tough COVID-shortened season in 2020, before a one-win year a season ago in 2021.
Stout and Wedam Crowned District Champs
Adna’s Jordan Stout and Mossyrock freshman Joan Wedam put a title in their pockets heading to State, winning the races at the District 4 1B/2B meet Saturday at Rainier. Mossyrock won the boys team title, while Rainier beat Forks — the only other full team — for the girls’ crown. Onalaska placed third for the boys, with Adna in fifth, Morton-White Pass in sixth, and Rainier was eighth.
Beavers Clinch Final District Spot in Tiebreaker
A four-set win over Eatonville on Saturday to wrap up the regular season wasn’t quite enough for the Tenino volleyball team. The 25-9, 29-27, 24-26, 25-14 result, which gave the Beavers their first 1A Evergreen win of the season, leveled Tenino with the Cruisers for fourth place in the league. But since the win — like Eatonville’s win over Tenino back on Oct. 11 — came in four sets, the two teams were completely locked up in the table, and in need of a tiebreaker.
False Alarm at Lincoln-Spanaway Lake Game Sends Crowd and Teams Running for Safety
At first it sounded like a gunshot, but it wasn't. Not knowing for sure, spectators cleared the bleachers at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, and the Lincoln High School and Spanaway Lake High School football teams rushed off the field. News Tribune reporter Jon Manley, covering the game, noticing an...
Tigers Move On to District Semis After Five-Set Win in Raymond
After a dominant win over Ilwaco to start 2B District 4 volleyball playoff play in straight-sets, the Napavine volleyball team dispatched the host Raymond Seagulls in five sets, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9, Saturday afternoon to punch a ticket to the district semifinals Wednesday. The Tigers had a great day...
Pirates Advance to District Semis, Toledo Knocked Out in Forks
In the Forks pod of the 2B District 4 playoffs, Adna made the long trip North on Saturday to make short work of North Beach and Forks in straight sets to advance to the district semifinals for the second consecutive year. Finishing as the third seed in the Central 2B...
Shaffer Bags 5 Goals, T-Birds Roll Through Hockinson in District Opener
TUMWATER — The arrival of the postseason, and a raising of the stakes threw the Tumwater girls soccer team on the back foot for all of about five minutes, before the Thunderbirds hit the groove they’ve been in all fall long in a 6-0 win over Hockinson in the first round of the 2A District 4 tournament.
Trojans Sweep Past Wishkah to Open Districts
Led by a dominant night serving and some strong passing, the Pe Ell volleyball team defeated Wishkah Valley in the first round of the 1A District 4 volleyball playoffs in straight sets, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15. The game was do-or-die for the Trojans, which needed to win to preserve its season...
Rain Rock Ink in Mossyrock Aims to Become a Destination Tattoo Studio for Lewis County
Looking to get some new ink done? A new tattoo studio in Mossyrock, Rain Rock Ink, may be just the place you’re looking for. Owner and tattoo artist Sarah Gootgeld, the daughter of an El Salvadoran immigrant, opened the studio as part of a career transition. Born in Morton and raised in Lewis County, she was a real estate agent before inking people up.
$1 Million Raised Since First Year: I-5 Auto Group Raffles Off Bronco at Swamp Cup Game in Centralia
Andrew Tessier, of Raymond, was the lucky winner of a 2021 Ford Bronco raffled off by the I-5 Auto Group at Friday’s Swamp Cup football game in Centralia. This year, the auto group surpassed $1 million in funds raised for area groups since the annual raffle was first launched 13 years ago. Tickets are sold throughout the year by high schools, clubs and groups, which in turn get to keep the money. The tickets are $10 each.
Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County
A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
Tigers Dominate in All Phases Against 1A Cougars
NAP — Max O’Neill 94-yard kick return, PAT good. CCH — Cade Sando 14-yard pass to Jackson Almond, PAT good. NAP — Ashton Demarest 1-yard pass to Karsen Denault, PAT good. NAP — James Grose 40-yard pick-six, PAT good. NAP — Demarest 9-yard run, PAT...
Steven Gray retires from pro career to make difference as athletic director at tribal school
Steven Gray was so certain he would return for another professional basketball season in Greece that he left many of his belongings at his in-season apartment. That was still Gray’s intention when he went on vacation this summer. The former Gonzaga standout guard had thrown his name in for the athletic director position at Muckleshoot Tribal School in Auburn, Washington, but he didn’t think he had much of a chance.
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
In Loving Memory of Raymond Lindell Brandt: 1941-2022
Raymond Lindell Brandt was born in Livermore, California, June 25, 1941. He passed away Oct. 16, 2022. His parents, Raymond Ralph Brandt and Ivy Caroline Brandt, preceded him in death. He had no siblings. Raymond graduated from high school in Centerville, California. He completed two years of college before entering...
Quinault Indian Nation Works to Close ‘Digital Gap’ With New Cable Landing Station
Aiming to narrow the “digital divide” in under-served and rural communities, the Quinault Indian Nation announced Wednesday its plan to construct an indigenous-owned subsea cable landing station on the Washington Coast — the first of its kind — with the launch of Toptana Technologies, a Quinault-owned business venture and network provider.
Falling Tree Knocked Out Power for More Than 5,000 Centralia Residents Thursday
A power outage in Centralia occurred Thursday at approximately 1:15 p.m. after wind blew a tree into a transmission line between the North Port and Zimmerman Centralia City Light substations. The falling tree ended up de-energizing two additional Centralia City Light substations aside from the North Port and Zimmerman, both...
Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
In Loving Memory of Oleatha Oldenburg
Oleatha Lorraine Oldenburg was the oldest of four children born to Oleatha and Farris Beggs. She was born in Baileyboro, Texas and her family moved to California, then later to Yelm, Washington. She graduated from Yelm High School, class of 1958. She was an artist, athlete, master gardener, seamstress, carpenter, airplane factory worker, food preserver, house painter, funny story collector, prepper, and an avid garage sale enthusiast. Throughout her life, her songs, stories, jokes, and caricatures kept everyone around her laughing. Her trust in Jesus was unshakable. Enduring many hardships in life, she faced the future with purpose and unwavering joy. She lived in constant thanksgiving.
