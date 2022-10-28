ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

Bonner County Daily Bee

Rains continue to dampen area fires

NEWPORT — Containment of the Diamond Watch Fire has reached 80 percent, Idaho Panhandle National Forest officials said Thursday. The fire has burned 1,449 acres and is staffed by a crew of five IPNF personnel. Officials said firefighters plan to conduct suppression repair actions in the area south and...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves

At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway

COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
COLBERT, WA
KREM2

Cusick man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking

CUSICK, Wash. — A Cusick man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to fentanyl trafficking. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Antoinne James Holmes's sentence will run concurrently with a 151 month sentence for related conduct in Idaho. Holmes will also serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison time and pay restitution.
CUSICK, WA
KREM2

3 arrested in connection with deadly shootings in Keller

NESPELEM, Wash — As of 6:18 p.m. on Friday, police have apprehended the third suspect in connection with deadly shootings in Keller. Curry Pinkman was reportedly apprehended in Elmer City by Colville Tribal Police. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sgt. Greg Riddell confirmed to KREM 2 that two people are...
KELLER, WA
KREM2

Domestic violence suspect arrested after short chase, 2-year-old child found in back seat

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, Oct. 18 ,Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man who reportedly threatened his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun. The suspect, 41-year-old Keith L. Williams, attempted to flee on foot after wrecking his car, leaving a two-year old child in the backseat. The child received no injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to SVPD.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
