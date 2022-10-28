Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rains continue to dampen area fires
NEWPORT — Containment of the Diamond Watch Fire has reached 80 percent, Idaho Panhandle National Forest officials said Thursday. The fire has burned 1,449 acres and is staffed by a crew of five IPNF personnel. Officials said firefighters plan to conduct suppression repair actions in the area south and...
Chronicle
Mountain Caribou Remain Washington State Protected Species Despite Local Extinction
Caribou will remain a state protected species despite being extinct in Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to keep the protection during a Friday meeting in Colville. Biologists with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians addressed the commission prior to the vote. While they supported the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves
At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
Woman charged with vehicular assault in Ferry County crash
FERRY CO., Wash. — A Kettle Falls woman is facing a vehicular assault charge in a crash on Highway 395 near the Barstow Bridge Thursday morning. The Washington State Patrol said Shelly Gagnon, 36, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Troopers said she was driving southbound and struck a northbound car driven by a 39-year-old...
KHQ Right Now
Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway
COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
'We have a predator problem.' Wildlife group urges Washington to save the deer
(The Center Square) - The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is concerned growing wolf and cougar populations in Northeastern Washington are decimating deer, elk and moose herds. “We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Dale Magart, secretary of the nonprofit group that...
Cusick man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking
CUSICK, Wash. — A Cusick man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to fentanyl trafficking. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Antoinne James Holmes's sentence will run concurrently with a 151 month sentence for related conduct in Idaho. Holmes will also serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison time and pay restitution.
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
3 arrested in connection with deadly shootings in Keller
NESPELEM, Wash — As of 6:18 p.m. on Friday, police have apprehended the third suspect in connection with deadly shootings in Keller. Curry Pinkman was reportedly apprehended in Elmer City by Colville Tribal Police. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sgt. Greg Riddell confirmed to KREM 2 that two people are...
Domestic violence suspect arrested after short chase, 2-year-old child found in back seat
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, Oct. 18 ,Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man who reportedly threatened his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun. The suspect, 41-year-old Keith L. Williams, attempted to flee on foot after wrecking his car, leaving a two-year old child in the backseat. The child received no injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to SVPD.
