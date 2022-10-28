Read full article on original website
Peabody proposes ‘man camp’ to house miners near Hayden Station
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Routt County commissioners are expected to weigh in on a proposal from the owners of Twentymile Mine to construct a “man camp” serving as workforce housing for miners near the Hayden Station. The camp would consist of 16 three-bedroom units similar to those used...
As Routt County’s special events grow, process to permit them may need updates
While Routt County’s gravel roads have been heralded as some of the best out there, some county residents aren’t fond of how big some special events that use them have gotten. The summer bike race SBT GRVL has grown to about 3,000 participants, the largest of the 22...
Friends of the Yampa to hold its largest annual fundraiser Nov. 19
Friends of the Yampa will hold its largest annual fundraiser, Big Snow Bash, on Nov. 19, featuring live music, an online auction, and commentary from the community and special guests. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $35 for...
A quarter of Routt County’s ballots are in ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Routt County Clerk and Recorder Jenny Thomas advises residents who have yet to drop off their ballot to take it to one of several locations around the county before 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. There isn’t any official deadline to get a ballot in the mail, but Oct....
Long investigation leads to Routt County man getting arrested on 96 counts of fraud
After a lengthy investigation by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office that spanned over two years, Movses Mikaelyan, a 36-year-old man who lives in Routt County, was arrested and accused of multiple felonies including identity theft, cybercrime, theft and making unauthorized financial payments with the intent to defraud 96 times, according to his arrest affidavit.
Obituary: Alice Bauer
Alice Bauer was born on March 6, 1918 in Spicer, North Park, Colorado to Edna Kinkel and Alfred Scott Graham. Except that she wasn’t – she was actually born on April 6, 1918. The doctor, who had arrived drunk and about a week late, had recorded the wrong month! Alice would regale her family with this story any time the circumstances of her birth were discussed.
Watch: Moose shreds tree in Steamboat Springs
A bull moose in Steamboat Springs had an itch he could only satisfy by rubbing his antlers on a tree earlier this week.
PHOTOS: Steamboat football battles Berthoud in nail-biter, ending regular season
A winning season was on the line as the Steamboat Springs football team hosted Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29. The teams were tied at 21 going into the half, but Berthoud kept Steamboat off the board in the second half to win 38-21. To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email...
Bud Werner Memorial Library screens powerful film about recovery from gruesome injury
On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Bud Werner Memorial Library is partnering with STARS to present a free community screening of “Move Me,” followed by a moderated discussion. The film follows Kelsey Peterson’s journey to adapt to life with a disability. In 2012, Peterson suffered a spinal injury when she dove into Lake Superior and hit the bottom head-first. The accident took away function and sensation from her chest down, and stripped Peterson’s self-identity as an athlete and a dancer.
Photos: Hayden handles Soroco in last football game of regular season
The Hayden football team scored early and often en route to a 66-6 victory over the visiting Soroco Rams on Friday, Oct. 29. The game was the last football game of the regular season for both teams. The Tigers improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in league play, while Soroco dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in league games.
