Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder?
The Philadelphia 76ers have not gotten off to a great start to the 2022-23 season. At 3-4, they played some dismal basketball to start the year but at least seem to now be getting on the right track. Still, they could use a little more firepower and have a clear option to add some. Although […] The post Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Indiana Pacers nearly complete 24-point comeback but fall in Brooklyn
The Pacers couldn't close out the Nets late.
Clippers star Paul George achieves insane never-before-seen feat with monster game vs. Rockets
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George not only delivered the game-winner against the Houston Rockets, but he also recorded a feat never seen before in NBA history. George’s clutch triple to tie the game with 40 seconds left, steal to give them the chance to win, and finisher to take the lead may have been the highlight of Monday’s contest. However, he certainly did more than just that. PG13 finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals. Behind his scoring explosion was his five 3-pointers made.
Paul George Reacts to Game-Winning Shot Against Houston Rockets
Paul George willed the Clippers to a victory against the Houston Rockets.
‘Everybody has been pissed off’: Nets snap four-game skid with much-needed win over Pacers
At moments it was pretty, at moments it was ugly, but the end result was all that mattered for a Brooklyn Nets team in desperate need of a victory. Brooklyn snapped a four-game skid with a 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers Monday night. It was a much-needed bounce-back win...
Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma react to Wizards’ third straight defeat
After starting their season with three wins in their first four games, the Washington Wizards have now come crashing back to earth with three straight defeats. Their last one came in the form of a disappointing 118-111 loss to a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers that were without superstar Joel Embiid on Monday night.
No. 1 UNC faces lofty expectations to open season vs. UNC Wilmington
In the second year of the Hubert Davis era, North Carolina is back on top as the preseason favorite. The
Tyrese Maxey vocal on ‘Mr. Do Something’ De’Anthony Melton after ‘huge’ game in Sixers win vs. Wizards
The Philadelphia 76ers have atoned for their poor start to the season by winning three consecutive games. Their latest win over the Washington Wizards was a team effort, as numerous Sixers put up good games amid Joel Embiid’s absence due to illness. Tyrese Maxey shined with 28 points and James Harden tied his career-high of […] The post Tyrese Maxey vocal on ‘Mr. Do Something’ De’Anthony Melton after ‘huge’ game in Sixers win vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Clippers star Paul George flexes clutch gene with nasty game-winner vs. Rockets
No Kawhi Leonard, no problem. The Los Angeles Clippers were missing the services of their superstar yet again on Monday night due to a lingering knee injury. Paul George knew he had to step up against a determined Houston Rockets side, and so he did just that. George flexed his clutch gene by hitting a […] The post WATCH: Clippers star Paul George flexes clutch gene with nasty game-winner vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors star Scottie Barnes sets another franchise record amid 30-point beatdown of Trae Young, Hawks
It wasn’t too long ago when Scottie Barnes suffered an ugly-looking injury that caused some suspicion about his long-term availability for the Toronto Raptors. Well, he ended up missing just one game before he returned to the court. Right now, it seems like Barnes hasn’t missed a beat. On Monday night, he helped the Raptors […] The post Raptors star Scottie Barnes sets another franchise record amid 30-point beatdown of Trae Young, Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Malik Beasley makes bold Lauri Markkanen proclamation after scorching performance in Jazz win vs. Grizzlies
The Utah Jazz have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA to begin the season. Projected by many pundits to be destined for the bottom of the NBA standings after selling off foundational pieces Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert this past offseason, the Jazz have blown away expectations, improving to 6-2 in the early goings of the season. While the Jazz has played beautiful team basketball as a whole, at the heart of their hot start thus far has been Lauri Markkanen.
NBA Twitter goes wild after epic Paul George game-winner for Clippers vs. Rockets
Paul George flexed his clutch genes on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. With just 87 seconds remaining in the game, the Clippers found themselves trailing the Rockets by five points, 93-88. It appeared as if the game was over at that point with Houston getting […] The post NBA Twitter goes wild after epic Paul George game-winner for Clippers vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kristaps Porzingis gets real on Bradley Beal, Wizards after loss vs. Sixers
The Washington Wizards, after winning three of their first four games, have lost their last three, dropping to below .500 for the first time this season. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, a 118-111 loss sparked by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey’s solid performances. Nonetheless, for all of the Wizards’ struggles to begin the year, especially with Bradley Beal’s substandard scoring totals thus far, one player has been consistent for them through seven games: 2022 trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis.
Pascal Siakam’s bold OG Anunoby take after stellar defense in Raptors win vs. Trae Young, Hawks
Even without the services of All-Star guard Fred VanVleet who missed the game due to back issues, the Toronto Raptors blew out a team with playoff aspirations in the Atlanta Hawks, thanks in no small part to Pascal Siakam’s 31 point, 12 rebound performance, as well as Scottie Barnes’ all-around contributions. However, it might be […] The post Pascal Siakam’s bold OG Anunoby take after stellar defense in Raptors win vs. Trae Young, Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Nash secretive of key changes that led to ‘much improved’ play of Nets starter
The Brooklyn Nets entered their Monday night tilt against the Indiana Pacers motivated to avenge their loss to the same team two days prior. And the Nets passed the test with flying colors, as they held-off the hard-charging Pacers in the fourth quarter off Kevin Durant’s 36 point, 7 rebound, and 9 assist explosion. Kyrie Irving, faced with much controversy, also pitched in his usual contributions on the court, having tallied 28 points, six rebounds and six assists in the winning effort.
Warriors make crucial decisions on future of James Wisman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody
The Golden State Warriors still remain to be one of the heavy favorites to go all the way this season because of the fact that they have Stephen Curry on their roster. There’s much more to just Steph, though, with this team packed with elite talent that makes them formidable enough to defend their crown […] The post Warriors make crucial decisions on future of James Wisman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
