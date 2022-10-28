ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Summit Daily News

Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate

Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen-area snowstorms stoke skiers, torment motorists and trees

Wednesday night’s snowstorm ravaged leaf-filled trees in the midvalley, contributed to a few motor vehicle accidents, triggered a rare October snow day for the Roaring Fork School District and inspired skiers and riders to lick their chops. Aspen’s four ski areas received between 10 and 16 inches of snow...
ASPEN, CO
travelyourway.net

Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing

Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
VAIL, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local Coffee House to close temporarily for the first time

Local Coffee House will temporarily close from Monday to Dec. 15, marking the first time that the local business has closed for an offseason since it was founded in 2018. On Sunday, the final day before shutting its doors for a six-week closure, Local Coffee House will offer 50% off of all food and beverages from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The coffee house also will host a costume competition, with the winner receiving a complimentary annual membership to Local’s neighboring Here House social club — for which yearly rates currently range from $2,400 to $5,000.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human-bear conflicts to increase

ASPEN — Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Yelp identifies the best dive bar in Colorado

Yelp, the popular online review hub, recently compiled a list of the top dive bars in the country by state. "We identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 17, 2022," the list's description reads.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Blue River Horse Center expands programing to community with new obstacle course, changes name to Summit Valley Horse Center

Blue River Horse Center’s ranch may be quieter in the colder months, but staff is still working behind the scenes to prepare operations for spring and summer. After moving into a new home in 2021, and changing its name to Summit Valley Horse Center this month, the nonprofit is gearing up to increase community outreach and participation.
BLUE RIVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza

Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
DENVER, CO

