Summit Daily News
Breckenridge looks ahead at data, campaigns for winter tourism season as bookings dip
As ski areas across the county and beyond have begun to open, interested community members gathered Thursday, Oct. 27, at Breckenridge Town Hall to hear a preview of the winter season in Breckenridge. Looking forward, Breckenridge Tourism Office Director of Operations Bill Wishowski said that winter season nights on the...
Summit Daily News
Last week’s snow storms help push Loveland Ski Area to plan opening day for Thursday Nov. 3
Colorado snow enthusiasts will soon be able to celebrate another ski area opening to the public this week. Loveland Ski Area, which is just outside of Summit County, will open this Thursday, Nov. 3, for its opening day. Lifts will open at 9 a.m. to begin the 2022-23 season. Lift...
Condé Nast Ranks 13 Colorado Hotels as the Best in the West
Travelers from all over the world often turn to Condé Nast to find the best of the best accommodations. Now, the Newhouse-founded lifestyle website has given 13 Colorado hotels that honor. The company recently revealed the results of its Readers' Choice Awards 2022, and when it came to hotels...
Summit Daily News
Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate
Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen-area snowstorms stoke skiers, torment motorists and trees
Wednesday night’s snowstorm ravaged leaf-filled trees in the midvalley, contributed to a few motor vehicle accidents, triggered a rare October snow day for the Roaring Fork School District and inspired skiers and riders to lick their chops. Aspen’s four ski areas received between 10 and 16 inches of snow...
travelyourway.net
Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing
Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Summit Daily News
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
DENVER — When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been...
Aspen Daily News
Local Coffee House to close temporarily for the first time
Local Coffee House will temporarily close from Monday to Dec. 15, marking the first time that the local business has closed for an offseason since it was founded in 2018. On Sunday, the final day before shutting its doors for a six-week closure, Local Coffee House will offer 50% off of all food and beverages from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The coffee house also will host a costume competition, with the winner receiving a complimentary annual membership to Local’s neighboring Here House social club — for which yearly rates currently range from $2,400 to $5,000.
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
Summit Daily News
The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human-bear conflicts to increase
ASPEN — Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
Yelp identifies the best dive bar in Colorado
Yelp, the popular online review hub, recently compiled a list of the top dive bars in the country by state. "We identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 17, 2022," the list's description reads.
Summit Daily News
Blue River Horse Center expands programing to community with new obstacle course, changes name to Summit Valley Horse Center
Blue River Horse Center’s ranch may be quieter in the colder months, but staff is still working behind the scenes to prepare operations for spring and summer. After moving into a new home in 2021, and changing its name to Summit Valley Horse Center this month, the nonprofit is gearing up to increase community outreach and participation.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Summit Daily News
Tangled wildlife, jack-o’-lantern bait: Parks and Wildlife asks public to be mindful of decorations as Halloween comes to an end
As Halloween comes to an end, wildlife managers are asking the public to be mindful of taking down decorations and putting away jack-o’-lanterns to help keep wildlife safe. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, animals like bears and deer are drawn to carved pumpkins left on porches or on doorsteps.
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Colorado
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
coloradosun.com
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
