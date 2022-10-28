Local Coffee House will temporarily close from Monday to Dec. 15, marking the first time that the local business has closed for an offseason since it was founded in 2018. On Sunday, the final day before shutting its doors for a six-week closure, Local Coffee House will offer 50% off of all food and beverages from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The coffee house also will host a costume competition, with the winner receiving a complimentary annual membership to Local’s neighboring Here House social club — for which yearly rates currently range from $2,400 to $5,000.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO