What’s the Best Two-Row SUV for 2022? Newsweek Picked This Mid-Size SUV Legend
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is making waves as the best generation yet. What led Newsweek to name it a best The post What’s the Best Two-Row SUV for 2022? Newsweek Picked This Mid-Size SUV Legend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Full-Size Pickup Trucks With the Longest Bed Length
For more room for hauling payloads from place to place, here are four full-size pickup truck models with the longest bed lengths! The post 4 Full-Size Pickup Trucks With the Longest Bed Length appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Best Cars for Shorter People According to U.S. News
Not all of the best cars for shorter people are small - or even cars, for that matter. Check out the three popular models that landed on this U.S. News list. The post 3 Best Cars for Shorter People According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks?
What's the difference between GMC and Chevy trucks? The post What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Is the Chevy Traverse Outselling Its GMC Equivalent?
Find out why the 2022 Chevy Traverse is outselling the GMC equivalent version of the midsize three-row SUV. The post Why Is the Chevy Traverse Outselling Its GMC Equivalent? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
25 Rarest Cars in the World and Their Price Tags
When a supply-chain crisis strangled the auto industry during the pandemic, the ongoing car shortage was the talk of the sector. With critical microchips in short supply, people were waiting weeks or...
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Could This Really Be What the New Ram EV Truck Looks Like?
The Ram Revolution is highly anticipated, but could it look plain? New spy shots show it with a basic Big Horn body. The post Could This Really Be What the New Ram EV Truck Looks Like? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 6 Most Reliable Used Pickup Trucks—According to U.S. News
If you need a used pickup truck that won't break down, you have excellent options from several brands. The post The 6 Most Reliable Used Pickup Trucks—According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
Ford Makes a Big Announcement
Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
5 Reliable Used Cars for Under $10,000
Used car prices are still crazy, but if you look hard enough, you can still find these five reliable examples for less than $10,000. The post 5 Reliable Used Cars for Under $10,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ConsumerAffairs
Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade
When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
Kia recalls 71,000 vehicles for the second time, urges owners to park outside
The Korean automaker said eight vehicles that had supposedly been repaired following the 2016 recall have caught fire, and 15 more have had melting or damage.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
