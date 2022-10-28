ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

E! News

La La Anthony Reveals What She Believes Really Led to the "Demise" of Her and Carmelo Anthony's Marriage

Watch: La La Anthony Files for Divorce From NY Knicks Carmelo Anthony. La La Anthony thinks the Big Apple led to big problems in marriage with Carmelo Anthony. A year after officially filing for divorce from her NBA star husband, the 40-year-old revealed what she believed contributed to the downfall of their union. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, La La said things began to shift when Carmelo was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011, bringing much more attention to the couple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Are Married After 4 Years of Dating

Courtesy of Astrid Loch/Instagram   Another Bachelor in Paradise success story! Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt officially tied the knot on Friday, October 28. The pair, who had been engaged for three years, said "I do" in a 100-person ceremony at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. "Mr. and Mrs. Wendt," Loch, 32, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, October […]
SARASOTA, FL
HollywoodLife

Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney Reveals 50 Lb. Weight Loss After ‘Changing’ Lifestyle: Before & After Photos

Shay Mooney thanked fans for so many kind words about saying that he looked healthier in an Instagram Story, on Thursday, October 27. The Dan + Shay singer, 30, said that he had a total lifestyle change, and it helped him lose nearly 50 pounds. Shay had also recently shared an adorable photo of himself with his son on Instagram, where he looked great, and so many fans complimented him on how great he looked and also asked for his secrets.
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
People

Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Are Married! All the Details from Their Double Ceremony

After getting legally married in Nashville, Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover had a second wedding ceremony in Mexico attended by 140 of their family and friends Country artist Brooke Eden and her now-wife Hilary Hoover celebrated their love with not one — but two — wedding ceremonies. On Aug. 27, the couple first wed in a legal ceremony held at a little white church in Nashville surrounded by their parents and siblings, as well as their nieces and nephew. Also in attendance at the ceremony was Garth...
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Us Weekly

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
