Flu vaccine clinic to be held in Austintown
Steward Urgent Care in Austintown is hosting a walk-in flu vaccine clinic Sunday, October 30. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Steward Urgent Care is located at 20 Ohltown Road in Austintown. No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine. Refreshments, giveaways and a raffle will...
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road.
X-Rated Halloween display in Ohio neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
New Waterford receives loan to replace sewer system
The Village of New Waterford in Columbiana County is receiving roughly half a million dollars to replace aging sewer lines. The village applied for financing through the Ohio Water Development Authority for the design of 40,500 feet of sanitary sewers. They will receive a loan of $451,575.00 at 3.66% for...
YSU joins network focused on semiconductors and microelectronics
Youngstown State University is working towards advancing in semiconductors and microelectronics. The university is joining other universities throughout Ohio, Michigan and Indiana will be collaborate on the United States' strengths in semiconductors and microelectronics. "As we anticipate more semiconductor related investments in the Midwest area, this network will benefit our...
Years Ago | October 31st
Vindicator file photo / October 29, 1955 | Dan Heindel Jr., left, and L. Calvin Sommer, two of the men leading the Community Chest drive 67 years ago, made it clear that there was serious work to be done, with the campaign still $226,447 below the year’s goal. October...
Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
Rescue Mission changing breakfast serving time
Anyone is welcome to take part at no cost.
HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1
The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
NE Ohio funeral home transformed into haunted house
For this October, Erik Engartner turned the funeral home into a haunted house called "Nine Lives at the Wickyards."
No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters brought in the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team and three of their Human Remains (HR) dogs to search the site of a massive building fire from last week. A vacant building in the 600 block of 6th St....
Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County
The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
Youngstown’s City Centre One has new tenant
Youngstown's City Centre One has a new tenant.
Youngstown events | Concerts, touring shows for November 2022
Youngstown events | Concerts, touring shows for November 2022 | Metro Monthly – Find concerts, major special events, and touring shows in Youngstown and Warren, Ohio. Office: 330-259-0435. Peppa Pig. W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1704 Mahoning Ave., N.W., Warren 44483. 800-745-3000. www.packardmusichall.com…. 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1. $49.50, $39.50,...
Youngstown police: Man in stable condition after stabbing
Police said a man who was stabbed early Monday on the South Side is in stable condition.
New Chipotle restaurant coming to Columbiana County
A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.
Communities across the Valley begin Halloween celebrations
Across the Valley, people are getting into the Halloween spirit. Trick-or-treat organizers said they are seeing a turnout that's back to pre-pandemic levels.
