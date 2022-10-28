New York visits Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo's 43-point game

New York Knicks (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the New York Knicks after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee finished 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 101.3 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Knicks averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 33.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: out (foot).