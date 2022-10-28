ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

Fetterman discusses debate performance at campaign event

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHP) — After the recent Pennsylvanian gubernatorial debate, candidate John Fetterman's health was again under examination by Pennsylvanian voters. When asked what they thought about Fetterman's health, one voter shared that her mother suffered a stroke and had issues speaking. "I recognize that in John Fetterman and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy