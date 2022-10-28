ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Naomi Ashcraft
3d ago

here in the states many nurses refused the vaccine and were fired leaving the hospitals short staffed. I am a retired nurse of7 years I no longer have my license but I have gotten letters an calls to come to work.i thank God I was able to retire before this pandemic ever hit. it's insane out there.

Alan Cory
3d ago

Waiting times and lines are pretty much always going on in England and Canada and most other places in Europe. And much of this results from being National Healthcare, and therefore government-run and controlled. The government also controls pretty much everything about doctors, nurses, technicians and so forth including pay scales that mostly are no better on average than the jobs here in America that pay less than $100,000 per year. Most of them make far less than that. So it's hard to recruit people into the medical field that has caps on the amount of money anyone can make, and also requires so much schooling and training. and if current economic controls continue as they have, it will only become harder and harder to get people into their system. We in America do not have an ideal situation for medical care, but I can guarantee you very few hospitals run into the kind of thing described in this article.

Bonnie Adele
3d ago

Don’t go to any hospitals if you can help it . I don’t trust any of the crap they give you. More and more they are going to inject people with poison .

