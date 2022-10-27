Read full article on original website
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.49%. A quarter...
Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Arista Networks (ANET) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.05%. A quarter...
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%....
Legget & Platt (LEG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Legget & Platt (LEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.12%. A...
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%....
CVR Energy (CVI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
CVR Energy (CVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.74%. A quarter...
Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Chemed (CHE) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter ago,...
Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.50%. A quarter...
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Civitas Resources (CIVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.20%. A quarter...
SBA Communications (SBAC) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SBA Communications (SBAC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $3.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to FFO of $2.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
Recap: Zebra Technologies Q3 Earnings
Zebra Technologies ZBRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zebra Technologies missed estimated earnings by 9.25%, reporting an EPS of $4.12 versus an estimate of $4.54. Revenue was down $58.00 million from the same...
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter...
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.07%. A quarter...
TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TuSimple (TSP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.58. This compares to loss of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.79%. A...
Recap: Eli Lilly Q3 Earnings
Eli Lilly LLY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eli Lilly beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.92. Revenue was up $168.80 million from the same...
Recap: Gartner Q3 Earnings
Gartner IT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gartner beat estimated earnings by 28.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $1.87. Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last...
