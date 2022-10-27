ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.49%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Arista Networks (ANET) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Arista Networks (ANET) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.05%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
NASDAQ

ONE Gas (OGS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

ONE Gas (OGS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.32%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%....
NASDAQ

Legget & Platt (LEG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Legget & Platt (LEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.12%. A...
NASDAQ

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%....
NASDAQ

CVR Energy (CVI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CVR Energy (CVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.74%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Chemed (CHE) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Civitas Resources (CIVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Civitas Resources (CIVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.20%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

SBA Communications (SBAC) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates

SBA Communications (SBAC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $3.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to FFO of $2.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
Benzinga

Recap: Zebra Technologies Q3 Earnings

Zebra Technologies ZBRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zebra Technologies missed estimated earnings by 9.25%, reporting an EPS of $4.12 versus an estimate of $4.54. Revenue was down $58.00 million from the same...
NASDAQ

2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List

Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.82 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.07%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

TuSimple (TSP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.58. This compares to loss of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.79%. A...
Benzinga

Recap: Eli Lilly Q3 Earnings

Eli Lilly LLY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eli Lilly beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.92. Revenue was up $168.80 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Gartner Q3 Earnings

Gartner IT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gartner beat estimated earnings by 28.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $1.87. Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last...

