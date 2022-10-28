ELLICOTT CITY, MD – One woman was killed and two others seriously injured in a late-night crash in Ellicott City Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. The adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by medical first responders. An adult male and a female were both rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole The post Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City appeared first on Shore News Network.

