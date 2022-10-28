Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Frederick County Road To Be Closed Due To Construction
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Shadywood Drive between Brook Drive and the Briercrest Condominiums will be closed on or about Nov. 7 for approximately two weeks. The closure will allow the construction on the Stormwater Management Facility on the east side of Shadywood Drive. Detour signs will be placed along Jefferson Pike,...
wfmd.com
End Almost Near For Rt. 85/I-270 Project in Frederick County.
MDOT SHA Administrator say it should be wrapping up soon. Frederick, Md (KM) The end is almost near for road construction at Route 85 and Interstate 270. That’s according to State Highway Administrator Tim Smith, who visited Frederick last week as part of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s annual tour of the state.
mocoshow.com
Collision Shuts Down I-270 SB Early Saturday Morning; Residual Delays Expected
8am Update: Fuel from the leaking saddle tank has been removed by hazmat crews and vehicles have been towed from the scene. A collision that took place at approximately 4am on Saturday morning, shut down the through lanes of I-270SB between Rt. 28 (Exit 6) and Montrose Rd (Exit 4), according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 30 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Route 30 in York County on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to PennDOT. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 between the Route 74/Dover/West York Exit and Apple Way shortly after 1:30 p.m., authorities say. At least three vehicles were involved in...
Company 7 Responds to Building Fire, Electrical Fire, Gas incident, Motorcycle Accident & Car Fire
Yesterday the crew with Fayetteville Fire Company 7 made five runs for a variety of fires, accidents, and a gas incident. Pictures and information are from Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook here. The run log. 07:12 Yesterday Squad 7 responded to Millers Sunoco on LWW in Hamilton Twp for a...
WSET
'Just under two acres in size:' Extreme dry weather caused fire in the woods: Firefighters
BOONSBORO, Va. (WSET) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to the report of a fire in the woods. This happened in the area of Trents Ferry Road and Old Abert Road for the report of a substantial fire outside in the woods with no one around, firefighters said.
Lithium battery sparks fire at Harford County townhouse
A lithium ion battery sparked a fire at a Harford County townhouse early Saturday evening. The fire was in a bedroom, and was attributed to a lithium battery in a pellet gun.
mocoshow.com
Collision Closes Wootton Parkway at Seven Locks Rd
Per Rockville City Police Department: Traffic Alert – 10/26/22 at 9:30 p.m. Southbound Wootton Parkway is temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road due to a traffic collision. Driver of vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services: MCFRS are on the scene...
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
WTOP
1 dead, 3 injured after late night crash in Ellicott City
One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, late Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, a 2020 RAV4 traveling west on Rogers Avenue in Ellicott City was struck near the intersection of Route 29 by the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, which was moving east in the same westbound lane.
bpr.org
The driver of the big rig one lane over might soon be one of these teenagers
On the grounds of Williamsport High School in western Maryland, three 17-year-olds pile into the cab of a white Volvo truck, pens and pads in hand. They record the odometer, check for warning lights, honk the horn and test the brakes. It's all part of what's called a pre-trip inspection.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Building at Potomac Woods Plaza
A vehicle was driven into the Walgreens at 1075 Seven Locks Rd in Potomac Woods Plaza on Friday, October 28, around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, EMS is currently evaluating one adult (driver) and no patrons were injured. We will post an update when more information becomes available. Feature photo courtesy of Sam Polland (@samthelender on Instagram).
Motorcyclist Killed In Two-Vehicle Howard County Crash, Police Say
Howard County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred in Elkridge over the weekend, authorities say. Marval Iran Polk Jr., 20, was killed while riding a motorcycle after colliding with a 2013 Honda Accord around 9:50 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to Howard County police. Polk Jr. reportedly...
Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – One woman was killed and two others seriously injured in a late-night crash in Ellicott City Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. The adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by medical first responders. An adult male and a female were both rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole The post Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
CLEARED: US 30 west closed for crash in York County, 30 east also impacted
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Both US 30 eastbound and US 30 westbound have reopened after crashes on the roadway impacted traffic in York County, according to 511PA. US 30 westbound was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near the city of York, according to a tweet from 511PA. The westbound lanes of the roadway […]
Montgomery County police investigating 2 fatal car crashes on the same road hours apart
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two drivers were killed in sperate two-car crashes that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved in both incidents were injured. The first incident happened in the area of E. Randolph and Lurie Drive around 7:17 a.m. Officers of the...
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
abc27.com
Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
NBC Washington
1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco
Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
