ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Sheamus Gets Married – Multiple Wrestling Personalities Attend
As we previously reported here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, over the weekend. Due to this, several WWE Superstars will be missing the weekend live events. Two familiar names in Drew McIntyre and Miro served as groomsmen for the wedding. Former WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
MMAWeekly.com
Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video
During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
tjrwrestling.net
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho
Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On ROH Talent Contracts, AEW Plans
We have some news on how AEW is handling some of the talent who are working with the Ring of Honor brand. According to a report from Fightful, some of the wrestlers who worked the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event back in July, and who have worked in ROH-related angles in AEW, are not signed to “tiered” or full-time talent contracts.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Britt Baker, Tony Khan, & Orange Cassidy Attend Fulham FC Match
AEW wrestler Britt Baker took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photo of herself, AEW President Tony Khan, & Orange Cassidy at a Fulham FC match:. Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog looks at some fan mail. You can check that out below:. You can keep up with all your...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT UK Star Makes NXT Debut At House Show
With the NXT UK brand going on hiatus in August with WWE planning to relaunch the brand into ‘NXT Europe’ in 2023, WWE has moved several NXT UK stars to the US-based NXT brand. At Saturday’s WWE NXT live event, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut when battling...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Is Interested In Facing Rapper Bow Wow
During Sunday’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City, AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland revealed that he’s interested in facing rapper Bow Wow, who has been appearing lately for Jonathan Gresham & Baron Black’s TERMINUS promotion. He said,. “You know, since he’s been talking about doing some stuff...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Monterrey, Mexico: Street Fight
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Monterrey at Arena Monterrey. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside) 24/7 Title Match...
411mania.com
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
ewrestlingnews.com
More Mystery Vignettes & Storylines Expected In WWE
Fans can expect to see WWE do more mystery storylines following the success of the “White Rabbit” campaign to build up Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The idea is to do more mystery vignettes. Dave Meltzer wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery.”
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes' Agent Fired Over Accusations Of Inappropriate Behavior
It seems that Hollywood and pro wrestling are mixing more than ever these days, between The Rock turning into an international film star, and WWE stars The New Day and Jimmy Uso attending the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", along with Sasha Banks and Naomi. Unfortunately, another story has emerged connecting pro wrestling and Hollywood, and it's not a happy one.
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News & Notes – Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, WOW, NWA, More
You can check out today’s episode of NWA USA below. The following matches are featured:. * Billy Corgan to unveil NWA US Tag Team Title Belt Design. * Magic Jake Dumas and The Now vs. Wreckingball Legursky and The Illbegotten. The following matches will be taking place on this...
ewrestlingnews.com
Frankie Kazarian Reflects On SCU, Dax Harwood Talks FTR’s Journey, More
FTR’s Dax Harwood recently took to his Instagram account to talk about the ongoing journey of FTR and what the future holds. In his post, which you can see below, he thanks the fans for their support and said he “can’t wait for One Last Run.” He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage in Uncasville, CT has 3,700 tickets out. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, MD has 1,939 tickets out. AEW Rampage in Atlantic City,...
