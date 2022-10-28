Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kirby Smart Issues Challenge to Fans Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
There have been some massive football games played inside of Sanford Stadium since Kirby Smart took over the head coaching duties in December of 2015. They've hosted College Gameday multiple times, though none of the previous sellouts and insane environments will be anything like Saturday's matchup ...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Tennessee week
After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
Kirby Smart Updates the Full Injury Report Ahead of Tennessee Matchup
The University of Georgia is set to play host to one of the biggest games of the college football calendar on Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs take on the NO. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 42 to 20 win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, ...
Georgia vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time Announced
The University of Georgia finally has a night game on the 2022 football schedule, it just so happens to be a road game against Mississippi State next week at 7:00 PM on ESPN. One would assume that the current No. 1 ranked team in the nation and the reigning national champion would at some ...
Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9
Tennessee (8-0,4-0) impressed once again on Saturday night as Josh Heupel's team throttled Kentucky 44-6 inside of Neyland Stadium. Following the outing, the AP and Coaches Poll have been unveiled ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Georgia. The Vols stayed in place in the coaches poll at ...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
Kirby Smart Names 'Underrated' Aspect Of Tennessee's Team
Tennessee's offense has been the driving point of its undefeated season so far. The Vols are averaging 49.4 points per game, best in the nation. But while quarterback Hendon Hooker (2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, only one interception) and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (45 catches, 907 yards and 14 touchdowns) get most of the deserved hype, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is also worried about the Vols' rushing attack.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
atozsports.com
There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff
There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
247Sports
Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia
The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game
Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
Coveted JuCo DL Derrick Hunter Enjoys 'Amazing' Visit With Tennessee on Saturday Night
Tennessee hosted junior college standout defensive lineman Derrick Hunter Jr. on Saturday night for a visit. The Hinds C.C. and former Texas A&M defender discussed his thoughts on his gameday visit to Rocky Top. "It was amazing," Hunter said following the game. "It was great hospitality ...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay reveals destination for Week 10 broadcast
College GameDay is on the move, ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show heading back to the SEC for a key Week 10 matchup. Saturday night, GameDay announced the show will be heading to Athens, Georgia for a showdown between the Bulldogs and Tennessee. Entering Week 9, those two programs were undefeated and ranked in the top 5, setting up a huge game after the two teams remained unscathed over the weekend.
dawgpost.com
BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Ranked No. 1 Heading into Huge Game with No. 3 Tennessee Vols
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs remained the No. 1 team in the country after a a lopsided 42-20 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday. Save a road fight at Missouri, Georgia has won all its games by not fewer than than 17 points. At 8-0, the Bulldogs’ host No. 3 Tennessee this weekend. The game, which will be broadcast by CBS at 3:30, is perhaps the most-anticipated game of the college football season.
Early Tennessee Volunteers pledges celebrate making 'good choice' in recruitment
The Tennessee Volunteers football program is tied for No. 2 in the Associated Press poll and has the nation's No. 12 recruiting class. After going 7-6 last season with a 4-4 record in the SEC, few would've guessed they would be in this position. But Tennessee did have early believers, ...
aseaofblue.com
Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 9
For the first time in 71 years, two ranked teams will take the field in the Kentucky-Tennessee rivalry game as the 19th-ranked Wildcats will face the 3rd-ranked Volunteers in a key SEC matchup on Saturday in Knoxville. The Vols have dominated the series, including 26 consecutive wins over the Wildcats...
Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
Steve Spurrier makes surprising comments about Tennessee
As both a quarterback at Florida and head coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier has a long and successful history against Tennessee. He won eight SEC East titles during those two stints and never missed an opportunity to troll the Volunteers. Despite all of that, Spurrier, who is a Johnson...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops on offensive struggles in blowout loss to Tennessee: 'It's not good enough'
Mark Stoops and the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats were blown out at Neyland Stadium by No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday night, 44-6. It was a bad night for the Wildcats in every facet of the game, as they didn’t challenge the Vols much from the opening kickoff on. After...
JUST IN: Georgia's OLB Room Takes Yet Another Hit vs Florida
Georgia outside linebacker Darris Smith has exited the game against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. The injury appeared to occur during the kickoff to start the second half. Smith suffered a rather gruesome hit, fell to the ground immediately, and then was helped off the field by the ...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
560K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1