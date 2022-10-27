The city of Lampasas is set to begin its fall brushchipping program. Crews will collect brush that is no longer than four feet in length and set out at curbside during designated dates for each area of the city: • Oct. 31-Nov. 4 – northwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and north of First Street. • Nov. 7-10 – southwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and south of First…

