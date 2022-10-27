ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Lometa ISD discusses bond issuance

Lometa Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met Oct. 24 for its regular monthly meeting. The agenda items focused on the potential for a new bond, as well as new equipment being purchased. Discussion about the athletic program, however, led off the evening. Five individuals signed up to speak in open forum. Board President John Hines reminded trustees that this was not a group…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Recap of candidates on Nov. 8 ballot

The early-voting period in Lampasas County continues this week at the Election Office, 407 S. Pecan St. Suite 102, across from the courthouse. As of press deadline Monday morning, 2,796 county residents had cast a ballot. Early balloting is offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Today only, extended voting hours dates are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8. Several…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

No injuries in Thursday house fire

No one was reported injured in a house fire that damaged a Lometa structure early Thursday morning. Lometa Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Odom said volunteers responded to a house in the 200 block of Pecan Street at about 5 a.m. Thursday after receiving the report of a fire. “Lometa VFD responded with two trucks and six firefighters,” Odom said. “The fire was contained to two rooms in…
LOMETA, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Veterans Day 5K run/walk slated for Nov. 5

A 5K run/walk race in honor of Veterans Day is scheduled for Saturday at 8 a.m., starting from the north side of the Lampasas County Courthouse. Participants should arrive by 7:30 a.m. to check in, pick up their T-shirt orders and socialize before the run. A Veteran Honorary Ceremony will kick off at 7:45 a.m. Jackie Bunce, founder of the Veterans Day 5K and a founding member of the Lampasas…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX – 2022

The Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX guide is brought to you by the Georgetown, Texas Rotary Club and the Georgetown, TX Field of Honor. Learn more by visiting https://www.georgetownrotary.org or https://georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org. Veterans Day is here! Here at Hello Georgetown, we offer our deep and sincere gratitude for all of those...
GEORGETOWN, TX
US105

Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KILLEEN, TX
B93

Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas

In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
LEANDER, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Recent storm causes truck to overturn

DPS troopers responded Oct. 24 at 7:50 p.m. to the report of a box truck that rolled over onto its side. A 2022 Yellow Cub Cadet box truck, operated by a 29-year-old male from Lincoln, Texas, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 190 about one mile from the Lampasas city limits. According to the investigating trooper, heavy straight-line winds caused the truck to roll over onto its side. The…
LAMPASAS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

KWSC seeks new general manager

Kempner Water Supply Corp. is seeking a new general manager after the resignation of a 10-year employee. KWSC said former general manager Delores Coberley submitted her resignation this summer. Her last day in office was Aug. 24. Coberley resigned because she was “moving out of the area,” said Stacy Ellis, KWSC chief financial officer and interim general manager. Notice of the open position was…
KEMPNER, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Sheep and goat auction

The Oct. 20 market report from Mills County Commission Co. follows. Total receipts: 2,434. Previous week: 1,707. Trends: Light kids steady. Slaughter kids steady to $5 higher; slaughter nannies steady to $5 higher; replacement nannies steady. Wool lambs steady to $5 higher; Dorper lambs and Barbado lambs also steady to $5 higher. Prices follow. WOOL Lambs: 50-70 lb., $185$260 cwt.; 70-90 lb…
MILLS COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Costume fun at Squared Silly

Deklan Roesner and his Toy Story partners (mom Sueann and dad Tom) take first place in Deklan’s age group at the Squared Silly costume contest. The annual Halloween-inspired event at the Lampasas courthouse square offered games, hay rides, treats and photo opportunities for families and outreach opportunities for local businesses on Saturday night. More photos will be available in an upcoming…
LAMPASAS, TX
fox44news.com

CPS called after Temple drug arrests

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Child Protective Services were called after what Temple Police described as a large amount of narcotics being found in a car following a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. The two adult occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said it happened at...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Alarming' number of firearms stolen from cars in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Police have launched a ‘Lock it down, Georgetown!’ campaign, urging residents to lock their car doors. Police say the majority of crimes committed in Georgetown are property-related crimes, like burglary of a vehicle. More than half of the vehicles that are burglarized are unlocked. Police...
GEORGETOWN, TX

