A dominant second half leads to blowout by the Badgers
The Badgers traveled to Marble Falls for a second straight district road game, looking to get back in the win column after losing to Davenport. The halftime talk seemed to be the turning point in this game. The teams went into the locker room at the break tied at 14-14, but adjustments by the Badgers resulted in outscoring the Mustangs 28-6 in the final two quarters. Lampasas took the win 42-20…
Badgers back in the win column after dominant second half in Marble Falls
By outscoring the Marble Falls Mustangs 28-6 the Badgers moved to 3-1 in district play and all but guaranteed themselves a first round playoff game. The final score of Friday’s contest was 42-20. Read Tuesday’s edition of the Dispatch Record for the full story.
Game time announced for Longhorns, Kansas State game Saturday
The conference announced a 6 p.m. kickoff inside Bill Synder Family Stadium between the Longhorns and Wildcats. Texas has had trouble playing in Manhattan, Kansas, affectionately referred to as "The Little Apple," winning just three times in 10 games there. Overall, Texas has a 12-10 record against Kansas State.
Longhorns football season ends in loss to Pratt
Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Holcomb Longhorns saw their 2022 football season come to an end Friday night at the hands of the Pratt Greenbacks in the opening round of the playoffs, 47–34. — The Longhorns opened the game like a lightning strike, as Khai Cosner raced 86 yards with the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Chris Palacios added the extra point and 15 seconds into the game, Holcomb led 7–0.
Brush-chipping program to begin
The city of Lampasas is set to begin its fall brushchipping program. Crews will collect brush that is no longer than four feet in length and set out at curbside during designated dates for each area of the city: • Oct. 31-Nov. 4 – northwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and north of First Street. • Nov. 7-10 – southwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and south of First…
Longhorns Never Trail, Demolish Old Rival Arkansas in Charity Exhibition
The Texas Longhorns gave fans an impressive look at what's to come this season in Saturday's exhibition game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
No. 2 Longhorns roll past Kansas State on the road
The Longhorns beat Kansas State for the second time this season Friday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, in four sets. Texas lost the first set 25-23, but then came back to claim the next three 25-13, 25-16 and 25-21.
No. 12 Texas dominates No. 10 Arkansas in charity exhibition, 90-60
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a charity exhibition that won’t count toward the 2022-23 season record, let alone toward a resume for the NCAA Tournament, but No. 12 Texas delivered an emphatic statement to start head coach Chris Beard’s second season on the job by dominating Saturday’s meeting with No. 10 Arkansas in front of 7,271 fans at the Moody Center, 90-60. In the first men's basketball event open to the public at the program’s new state-of-the-art home arena with the proceeds going to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, the Longhorns were relentless for 40 minutes, forcing head coach Eric Musselman’s young, talented Razorbacks into committing 23 turnovers, which Texas turned into 26 points at the other end of the floor.
#10 Arkansas Falls in 2nd Exhibition at #12 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns out-scored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over #10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and never...
Razorbacks May Have Discovered They Haven't Arrived Yet
It was "worst" performance Hogs coach Eric Musselman has seen in college basketball.
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Recent storm causes truck to overturn
DPS troopers responded Oct. 24 at 7:50 p.m. to the report of a box truck that rolled over onto its side. A 2022 Yellow Cub Cadet box truck, operated by a 29-year-old male from Lincoln, Texas, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 190 about one mile from the Lampasas city limits. According to the investigating trooper, heavy straight-line winds caused the truck to roll over onto its side. The…
Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results
Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
Costume fun at Squared Silly
Deklan Roesner and his Toy Story partners (mom Sueann and dad Tom) take first place in Deklan’s age group at the Squared Silly costume contest. The annual Halloween-inspired event at the Lampasas courthouse square offered games, hay rides, treats and photo opportunities for families and outreach opportunities for local businesses on Saturday night. More photos will be available in an upcoming…
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
Veterans Day 5K run/walk slated for Nov. 5
A 5K run/walk race in honor of Veterans Day is scheduled for Saturday at 8 a.m., starting from the north side of the Lampasas County Courthouse. Participants should arrive by 7:30 a.m. to check in, pick up their T-shirt orders and socialize before the run. A Veteran Honorary Ceremony will kick off at 7:45 a.m. Jackie Bunce, founder of the Veterans Day 5K and a founding member of the Lampasas…
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Calling All Gamers Killeen, Texas! Here Is The Perfect Hangout Spot For Video Game Lovers
I feel like in Killeen, Texas there are not a lot of things that grown-ups get to do unless they consist of hanging out with their children. I don’t get me wrong, I’m a parent so I love doing things with my family but sometimes I just want to have grown-up time and hang out with my friends and what better place to hang out with your friends than something that is so nostalgic that gets you in the mood for great memories?
