lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Costume fun at Squared Silly
Deklan Roesner and his Toy Story partners (mom Sueann and dad Tom) take first place in Deklan’s age group at the Squared Silly costume contest. The annual Halloween-inspired event at the Lampasas courthouse square offered games, hay rides, treats and photo opportunities for families and outreach opportunities for local businesses on Saturday night. More photos will be available in an upcoming…
After Months of Prep, Haunted Driveway Back in Copperas Cove, Texas
They call themselves the 'Boo Crew', and the product of all their hard work is only available on Halloween night. This year will also be their last for the display, so the Boo Crew wants to go out with a bang. The creative director of the ‘haunted driveway’ in Copperas...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Veterans Day 5K run/walk slated for Nov. 5
A 5K run/walk race in honor of Veterans Day is scheduled for Saturday at 8 a.m., starting from the north side of the Lampasas County Courthouse. Participants should arrive by 7:30 a.m. to check in, pick up their T-shirt orders and socialize before the run. A Veteran Honorary Ceremony will kick off at 7:45 a.m. Jackie Bunce, founder of the Veterans Day 5K and a founding member of the Lampasas…
McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard
MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own. Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Sheep and goat auction
The Oct. 20 market report from Mills County Commission Co. follows. Total receipts: 2,434. Previous week: 1,707. Trends: Light kids steady. Slaughter kids steady to $5 higher; slaughter nannies steady to $5 higher; replacement nannies steady. Wool lambs steady to $5 higher; Dorper lambs and Barbado lambs also steady to $5 higher. Prices follow. WOOL Lambs: 50-70 lb., $185$260 cwt.; 70-90 lb…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Brush-chipping program to begin
The city of Lampasas is set to begin its fall brushchipping program. Crews will collect brush that is no longer than four feet in length and set out at curbside during designated dates for each area of the city: • Oct. 31-Nov. 4 – northwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and north of First Street. • Nov. 7-10 – southwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and south of First…
Armed Services YMCA opens new food pantry in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen is opening up a new service to members of the armed forces, a food pantry. The food pantry will be a permanent addition to the YMCA, and opened a year after the ASYMCA began its food distribution events for the area.
Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market
As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KWTX
Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
A capella groups to headline Songfest 2022
Three popular a capella singing groups are slated to perform in Lampasas for Songfest 2022. The concert is Nov. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Street Church of Christ, 201 W. First St. Jim Rutland, of member of First Street’s Hims of Praise men’s group, has organized the event. He encouraged all who enjoy good gospel, barbershop and Christian music to come for the free concert. “We’ve held a…
KWTX
McGregor woman’s elaborate pumpkin patch and Halloween display the talk of the town
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - An elaborate pumpkin patch and Halloween display set up in the front yard of a McGregor woman’s home is catching the attention of adults and kids of all ages. Christy Leos, 41, recently moved back to McGregor to the childhood home in which she was...
KWTX
Temple Police Department offers trick-or-treating tips amid nationwide reports of rainbow fentanyl
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rainbow fentanyl pills that look similar to some forms of candy have parents like Lauren Young on high alert this Halloween. “They can pose as regular candy like little skittles so to kids they can look like skittles,” she said. Officer Martina Malone with the...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Weekend: Binky, Winky and Dinky
Binky, Winky and Dinky are all about three months old. These babies are new at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, and they are ready to find their loving new homes!
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
KWTX
New TAMU Central Texas head shares passion for education while honoring mother who went missing in 1989
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The new executive director for student success, equity and inclusion at A&M Central Texas is sharing her passion for higher education while honoring her mother who went missing more than 3 decades ago. When you see Stephanie Legree-Roberts behind the desk at Warrior Hall it’s hard to believe she endured a childhood of abuse from her father, the loss of her mother and uncertainty for her future.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
No injuries in Thursday house fire
No one was reported injured in a house fire that damaged a Lometa structure early Thursday morning. Lometa Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Odom said volunteers responded to a house in the 200 block of Pecan Street at about 5 a.m. Thursday after receiving the report of a fire. “Lometa VFD responded with two trucks and six firefighters,” Odom said. “The fire was contained to two rooms in…
KWTX
‘I’m still in disbelief’: Families lose business supplies, livelihoods in Robinson Family Farm fire
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 12 days since a massive fire at the Robinson Family Farm torched more than 70 vehicles in a parking lot, and for some families, the fire took more than just a form of transportation. Christina Rivera Johns is one of those people. “It’s...
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
dailytrib.com
Justin Paul Harrod, 40, dies Oct. 23, 2022
Justin Paul Harrod had a big, infectious smile that could light up any dark room. He was genuinely a happy person, and it radiated through him onto others. He loved to sing and dance, and he danced everywhere he went, shaking his hips and twirling his wife around. Justin was...
