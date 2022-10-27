ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Costume fun at Squared Silly

Deklan Roesner and his Toy Story partners (mom Sueann and dad Tom) take first place in Deklan’s age group at the Squared Silly costume contest. The annual Halloween-inspired event at the Lampasas courthouse square offered games, hay rides, treats and photo opportunities for families and outreach opportunities for local businesses on Saturday night. More photos will be available in an upcoming…
LAMPASAS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Veterans Day 5K run/walk slated for Nov. 5

A 5K run/walk race in honor of Veterans Day is scheduled for Saturday at 8 a.m., starting from the north side of the Lampasas County Courthouse. Participants should arrive by 7:30 a.m. to check in, pick up their T-shirt orders and socialize before the run. A Veteran Honorary Ceremony will kick off at 7:45 a.m. Jackie Bunce, founder of the Veterans Day 5K and a founding member of the Lampasas…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard

MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own. Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.
MCGREGOR, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Sheep and goat auction

The Oct. 20 market report from Mills County Commission Co. follows. Total receipts: 2,434. Previous week: 1,707. Trends: Light kids steady. Slaughter kids steady to $5 higher; slaughter nannies steady to $5 higher; replacement nannies steady. Wool lambs steady to $5 higher; Dorper lambs and Barbado lambs also steady to $5 higher. Prices follow. WOOL Lambs: 50-70 lb., $185$260 cwt.; 70-90 lb…
MILLS COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Brush-chipping program to begin

The city of Lampasas is set to begin its fall brushchipping program. Crews will collect brush that is no longer than four feet in length and set out at curbside during designated dates for each area of the city: • Oct. 31-Nov. 4 – northwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and north of First Street. • Nov. 7-10 – southwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and south of First…
LAMPASAS, TX
KCEN

Armed Services YMCA opens new food pantry in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen is opening up a new service to members of the armed forces, a food pantry. The food pantry will be a permanent addition to the YMCA, and opened a year after the ASYMCA began its food distribution events for the area.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
TEMPLE, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

A capella groups to headline Songfest 2022

Three popular a capella singing groups are slated to perform in Lampasas for Songfest 2022. The concert is Nov. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Street Church of Christ, 201 W. First St. Jim Rutland, of member of First Street’s Hims of Praise men’s group, has organized the event. He encouraged all who enjoy good gospel, barbershop and Christian music to come for the free concert. “We’ve held a…
LAMPASAS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Weekend: Binky, Winky and Dinky

Binky, Winky and Dinky are all about three months old. These babies are new at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, and they are ready to find their loving new homes!
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

New TAMU Central Texas head shares passion for education while honoring mother who went missing in 1989

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The new executive director for student success, equity and inclusion at A&M Central Texas is sharing her passion for higher education while honoring her mother who went missing more than 3 decades ago. When you see Stephanie Legree-Roberts behind the desk at Warrior Hall it’s hard to believe she endured a childhood of abuse from her father, the loss of her mother and uncertainty for her future.
KILLEEN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

No injuries in Thursday house fire

No one was reported injured in a house fire that damaged a Lometa structure early Thursday morning. Lometa Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Odom said volunteers responded to a house in the 200 block of Pecan Street at about 5 a.m. Thursday after receiving the report of a fire. “Lometa VFD responded with two trucks and six firefighters,” Odom said. “The fire was contained to two rooms in…
LOMETA, TX
dailytrib.com

Justin Paul Harrod, 40, dies Oct. 23, 2022

Justin Paul Harrod had a big, infectious smile that could light up any dark room. He was genuinely a happy person, and it radiated through him onto others. He loved to sing and dance, and he danced everywhere he went, shaking his hips and twirling his wife around. Justin was...
KINGSLAND, TX

