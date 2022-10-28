ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, TN

Comments / 4

Fletcher Smith
4d ago

Everyone in town should probably bring the question to the last chief of police who is running for alderman, who will probably be placed over the police department...... big joke, I mean travesty.....

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The husband of the woman found dead in a home on Sunday has been charged and arrested for murder. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police investigating Sunday murder, suspect arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department investigated a murder that occurred Sunday. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident. Ronnie Cupps, 39 was charged with the murder...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process

Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Old Highway 431 bridge reopening Monday

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge is reopening on Monday at 3 p.m. after a $15 million project is nearing completion. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road will reopen.
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
radio7media.com

Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County

A FORMER PES EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT ON MONDAY IN REFERENCE TO THEFT CHARGES. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. THE CHARGES STEM FROM THE MISAPPROPRIATION OF $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL COLEMAN’S EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Fire Destroys Maury County Home

A FIRE DESTROYED A MAURY COUNTY HOME OVER THE WEEKEND. MEMBERS OF COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE RESPONDED TO THE PROPERTY ON JEREMY DRIVER AROUND 12:30 SATURDAY AFTERNOON. UPON ARRIVAL FLAMES WERE SHOWING AND THERE WAS HEAVY SMOKE COMING FROM THE SINGLE STORY HOME. CREWS IMMEDIATELY GOT TO WORK AND PERFORMED AN AGGRESSIVE FIRE ATTACK TO SAVE CONTENTS IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF THE HOME. FIRE CREWS WERE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE WITHOUT INCIDENT. NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THIS FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE COLUMBIA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Officer shot at after traffic stop leads to chase, three arrested

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop turned into a car chase where an officer took gunfire. Early Saturday morning, around 12:40 a.m., the Estill Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Spring Creek Road. Tony Eugene Cannon Jr., was arrested for a Lincoln...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
WAFF

One person injured in crash on Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Sparkman Drive on Friday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the injured person was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash. Emergency officials responded to the scene shortly after noon on October 28.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy