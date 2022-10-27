Read full article on original website
Recent storm causes truck to overturn
DPS troopers responded Oct. 24 at 7:50 p.m. to the report of a box truck that rolled over onto its side. A 2022 Yellow Cub Cadet box truck, operated by a 29-year-old male from Lincoln, Texas, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 190 about one mile from the Lampasas city limits. According to the investigating trooper, heavy straight-line winds caused the truck to roll over onto its side. The…
Brush-chipping program to begin
The city of Lampasas is set to begin its fall brushchipping program. Crews will collect brush that is no longer than four feet in length and set out at curbside during designated dates for each area of the city: • Oct. 31-Nov. 4 – northwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and north of First Street. • Nov. 7-10 – southwest section of Lampasas. West of Key Avenue and south of First…
No injuries in Thursday house fire
No one was reported injured in a house fire that damaged a Lometa structure early Thursday morning. Lometa Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bobby Odom said volunteers responded to a house in the 200 block of Pecan Street at about 5 a.m. Thursday after receiving the report of a fire. “Lometa VFD responded with two trucks and six firefighters,” Odom said. “The fire was contained to two rooms in…
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
‘Let’s bring Halloween back:’ Copperas Cove ‘haunted driveway’ ready to bring the spirit of Halloween to trick-or-treaters after months of preparation
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Creators of Copperas Cove’s popular ‘haunted driveway’ aim to keep the Halloween spirit alive every year with its detailed, themed haunted house and decorated displays open only on Halloween. Many trick-or-treaters flood the driveway on South First St. to walk through the...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 SB lanes of I-35 shut down due to crash debris
TEMPLE, Texas — Two lanes of Interstate 35 going southbound near exit 301 are shut down Monday afternoon, the Temple Police Department said. Police said the lanes were shut down around 12:24 p.m. because crews were working to pick up debris from a crash. Police ask that you find...
Bell County Judge lifts burn ban after rain in some parts of the county
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Judge David Blackburn has lifted the county wide burn ban effective at noon Saturday. Blackburn made the decision after some parts of Bell County received more than two inches of rain over a 72-hour period allowing legal outdoor burning in unincorporated portions of the county.
Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause
LEANDER, Texas — The Shine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years. Mandi Shine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
WATCH: Possible bobcat spotted in Round Rock subdivision
Security footage captured a possible bobcat roaming in the backyard of a Round Rock subdivision this weekend.
McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard
MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own. Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
TxDOT studies U.S. 281 relief route
The Texas Department of Transportation and city of Lampasas officials have invited the public to participate in an open house about a potential relief route around the city. This second open house will present proposed conceptual route study areas, which are in response to public feedback received at the first open house which took place June 28. Although no specific alignment has been…
First St. garage construction to shut down parking lot in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The parking lot located at 107 S. First St. in Temple will be closed beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1. The closure is reportedly due to construction on the First St. parking garage. The lot is expected to continue to be closed until September of 2023. There will...
Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022. Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
