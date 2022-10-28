Donald Trump Takes Swing At Joe Biden On Golf Course After Paul Ryan Says #45 Won't Be Nominated For 2024 Presidential Run

Source: Mega

Fore! No one was safe on the green at Donald Trump's golf course when the #45 took a swing during the $50 million finale to the LIV Golf’s maiden season on Thursday — especially not his archenemy President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump appeared relaxed and unbothered while playing at his self-owned Blue Monster located in Doral, Florida. He showed off for his supporters, bringing his A-game for the sea of MAGA fans.

Making sure to reveal his confidence on the tenth tee, Trump made it clear — he may not have been declared the winner of the 2020 election, but the outcome wouldn't be the same on the fairway.

When one of his supporters shouted, "That swing looks like another four years!” referencing the upcoming presidential race, Trump took a shot at the competition.

“You think Biden could do that?” he joked to the delighted crowd. “He wouldn’t even reach the [ladies’] tee.”

In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Trump was spotted in a cheery mood while keeping it classy in black slacks, a white colored shirt, and, of course, his red "Make American Great Again" hat.

Everyone surrounding him was in the same gear, even his caddy.

Trump's golf sidekick was also photographed wearing his attention-grabbing MAGA cap, as were his loyal followers. The former president's ego hasn't deflated despite his ex-pal Paul Ryan claiming the GOP "won’t nominate Trump [for 2024 election] because we want to win."

The former house speaker made the comments during an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, flat-out saying Republicans will lose if they go with Trump because he isn't popular with suburban voters.

"That new swing voter in American politics is the suburban voter, and it's really clear the suburban voter doesn't like Trump, but they like Republicans," Ryan stated. "So I think anybody not named Trump, I think is so much more likely to win the White House for us."

He continued to unload on Trump.

"We [Republicans] haven’t lost this much this fast than we have with Trump. We lost the House, the Senate & the WH in a span of two years. I don’t want to repeat that. I want to win," Ryan spewed.

Instead of Trump, Ryan said there's a "stable list" of candidates the GOP should consider. He listed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, former UN ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as better choices.

The ex-president has yet to announce his run; however, he won't stop talking about the FBI's August raid on Mar-a-Lago.

As RadarOnline.com reported, agents seized roughly 13,000 documents during the raid, with 103 of them being classified and 18 top-secret.

According to the latest report, some of the classified documents had intel about Iran's missile program and U.S. intelligence work aimed at China.

Trump denied the accusation, dropping his favorite line: "fake news."