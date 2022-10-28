ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge concerned about 'critical' Baltimore officer shortage at police reform hearing

BALTIMORE - Baltimore leaders and the federal judge overseeing the consent decree to reform the city's police department tackled several hot-button issues from squeegee workers to staffing at a hearing Thursday.

"No city has attempted to comply with a decree so vast as this one," said Judge James K. Bredar.

He said the consent decree process is entering a new phase of evaluating reforms put in place over the past several years.

"This is a very different police department than what it was just a few short years ago," BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren during a break in the proceedings. "We're light years ahead of where we were though we're not where we want to be. We are making great progress, and we're on a path to becoming a world-class police department."

Bredar also expressed concern about a shortage of officers, despite new recruitment incentives.

BPD, which is down hundreds of officers, lost 22 more in September alone while adding just 5 new officers.

"We are working hard every day to bring more people on. We are working hard every day to keep our people here. Although we have a challenge, we're doing far better than other places around the country," Harrison said.

Judge Bredar said he fears the department could reach a breaking point where they do not have enough officers to respond to all emergency calls. "It's an extremely serious problem. It's not getting better. It's getting worse," he said in court.

Police discussed a new app on officers' phones that allows them to file reports immediately from their vehicle in an effort to add efficiency with limited staff.

They also told the judge how they have turned to civilians and mental health crisis teams to respond in some cases.

Bredar also heard updates on how police are dealing with juveniles and working with the city schools' police force.

The city's law department told Bredar Baltimore will reveal a plan for dealing with squeegee workers on November 3rd.

The deputy solicitor said the new policy will not be about "removing the problem from public view" and noted "how the law is enforced" is just as important as whether it is "constitutionally enforceable."

Judge Bredar himself called police earlier this month after an encounter with squeegee workers just off North Avenue.

In the police report WJZ obtained, he alleged they spit on his vehicle and wrote the word racist on his windows with soap suds.

Judge Bredar did not comment on his encounter in court but said it is up to the city— and not him—to set the policy regarding squeegee workers.

Hellgren asked the commissioner to weigh in.

"I do believe you all will be quite impressed when you hear what the mayor will announce in the short future," Harrison said.

there is no plan. the police commissioner is garbage just like the mayor. they lie to the people. people always like to play the racists card when they are in the wrong. yet they don't know the meaning of it. the police has always been short handed. they need to do a partnership with the MTA, State Police, Sheriff, Campus Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, & other law enforcement agencies. allow everyone to cross jurisdiction to enforce all laws. problem solved.

