Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
markerzone.com
DEVASTATING HIT LEAVES PLAYER UNCONSCIOUS IN FEDERAL LEAGUE + ENSUING FIGHT (VIDEO)
They call the East Coast Hockey League 'The Jungle' because of all of the crazy antics and fights that go down. The Coast is a crazy league, but if that is a jungle...what do we call the Federal Prospects Hockey League?. In this clip: Danbury Hat-Tricks vs. Binghamton Black Bears.
markerzone.com
DOPS SLAPS TY DELLANDREA WITH FINE FOR CLIPPING RANGERS' SHESTERKIN
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today they have fined Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea for clipping New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin yesterday afternoon. Dellandrea was initially assessed a two-minute minor for tripping on the play, and Igor Shesterkin - although shaken up initially - was able to...
markerzone.com
POLL - COMPARING OT WINNERS...TREVOR ZEGRAS OVER TORONTO -VS- JACK EICHEL OVER WINNIPEG
We got a great slate of hockey on Sunday, really you couldn't have asked for a better set of games. The Devils pummeled the Blue Jackets, the Wild and the Blackhawks had a heated, back & forth game that ended in a shootout, the Coyotes gave the Rangers a contest, and it was all capped off by simultaneous overtime finishes.
markerzone.com
NHL NAMES 'THREE STARS OF THE WEEK' FOR OCTOBER 24TH TO 30TH
Every Monday, the NHL recognizes three players who were among the best of the best during the previous week. Today, the National Hockey League announced the 'Three Stars of the Week' for October 24th to October 30th. The third star of the week was Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury...
markerzone.com
HAS JACK CAMPBELL ALREADY BEEN USURPED AS THE OILERS' STARTER?
Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft has opted to start Stuart Skinner in the team's contest against the Calgary Flames tonight. On any given Saturday, this might not be news. But this is the Battle of Alberta, not just another game. Woodcroft has tapped Skinner to backstop his team, placing...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
markerzone.com
SEAN COUTURIER UNDERGOES SECOND BACK SURGERY AFTER LATEST SETBACK, TIMELINE IS GRIM
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the club's longest-tenured player, Sean Couturier, underwent yet another back surgery following a recent setback, shifting his timeline back even further. They estimate it could take 3-4 months before he is ready for action, which even seems optimistic, frankly. Not long ago, the Flyers...
markerzone.com
MAX DOMI'S HOMETOWN TEAM TRIED TO SIGN HIM DURING THE SUMMER
Suiting up for your hometown team in the National Hockey League is the dream of any player growing up and likely was the same for Max Domi. Domi also had the luxury of not only growing up in Toronto, but also being around the Maple Leafs, as his dad, Tie, spent parts of 11 seasons with the organization.
markerzone.com
DALLAS SIGNS G MATT MURRAY TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL IN WAKE OF OETTINGER NEWS
The Dallas Stars have signed minor league goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year contract. No, not the Matt Murray currently on the shelf of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Murray, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Massachussetts - Amherst. In five seasons with UMass - Amherst, Murray went 83-43-4; posting a 2.21 GAA and .916 SV%.
markerzone.com
NIKITA GUSEV GIVES UP ON HOPE OF RETURNING TO THE NHL
It looks like any hope Nikita Gusev had of returning to the NHL is gone. The 30-year-old had been holding off on signing a new deal in the hopes that an NHL team would bite. However, Sport-Express.ru is now reporting that Gusev has signed on with SKA Saint Petersburg, where he played last year and for four seasons before that until he joined the NHL.
markerzone.com
MOST ONE-SIDED FIGHT EVER LEAVES ONE PLAYER LEAKING...BAD (VIDEO)
So there is this guy named Travis Howe, who plays for the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL. And if he ever challenges you to a fight - word of advice - just 'fetal position' it. It's your best - nay - only* chance of survival. If only Austin Crossley could have received that advice before challenging the big guy.
markerzone.com
IGOR SHESTERKIN GETS CLIPPED BY A STARS' PLAYER AND FALLS HARD (VIDEO)
Ty Dellandrea was skating by the NY Rangers' goal crease when his skate clipped the leg of Igor Shesterkin and sent the Blueshirts' prized tender to the ice. The immediate concern - his head snapping back and hitting the ice - was assuaged fairly quickly, but Shesterkin was visibly in some discomfort.
markerzone.com
ALEKSANDRA MERZLIKINS BLASTS FANS SENDING HATEFUL DMS TO HER & HER HUSBAND
This was a tough story to process. Regardless of how we feel about a given athlete, no individual ever deserves to receive threats and other brands of vitriol over a game. Absolutely ludicrous. Keyboard warriors are sending all types of evil messages to Elvis Merzlikins and his wife, some going...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS' MATT LUFF TAKES PUCK TO THE FACE ON SATURDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)
Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff probably wants to forget what happened during Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old was in his own zone early on in the third period of Saturday's game, covering the point, when he takes a puck in the face courtesy of Wild defenceman Matt Dumba.
markerzone.com
DROUIN, DADONOV SCRATCHED AS CANADIENS MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES FOR SATURDAY'S TILT WITH ST. LOUIS
The Montreal Canadiens have made a trio of changes to their lineup ahead of Saturday night's game against the St. Louis Blues. Forwards Jonathan Drouin, Evgenii Dadonov and Rem Pitlick have all been made healthy scratches. Meanwhile, Joel Armia (upper-body injury) and Michael Pezzetta (scratched) will make their season debuts and Juraj Slafkovsky will return to the lineup since suffering an upper-body injury last week.
markerzone.com
BRENDAN LEMIEUX GETS HEATED AFTER ROUGHING PENALTY, CALLS OUT SCHEIFELE FOR DIVING
During the Kings/Jets game the other night, LAK forward Brendan Lemieux was boxing out Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele when he took a roughing penalty. I mean, he did hit the guy in the face, to be fair. But Scheifele did not require a ton of force to be knocked over, and...
markerzone.com
KUCHEROV FINISHES BEAUTIFUL PLAY LATE IN THIRD PERIOD AGAINST SHARKS (VIDEO)
Just when it looked like the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks were headed to overtime, Nikita Kucherov played the role of 'hero', as he scored the game-winner with a minute remaining in the third period following a beautiful play from Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel. Point started the...
markerzone.com
JIM RUTHERFORD CALLS OUT HIS PLAYERS AND IT LOOKS LIKE THEY GOT THE MESSAGE
The Vancouver Canucks' record-setting start - not the good kind - has been cause for major reflection up and down the organization. We have heard it all. They had a bad camp. They are banged up. They are getting bad bounces. You name it, odds are we've heard it out of Vancouver so far this season. As unfortunate as their situation has gotten at times, the bottom-line is they need wins.
markerzone.com
DEVILS PLACE ONDREJ PALAT ON IR, RECALL LEADING SCORER FROM AHL
The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Ondrej Palat has been placed on injured-reserve with a lower-body injury. Palat hasn't played for the Devils since their 6-3 defeat to the Washington Capitals. In a corresponding transaction, the Devils recalled forward Andreas Johnsson from the Utica Comets, where he leads...
markerzone.com
JAKE OETTINGER LEAVES TIE GAME TO INJURY, BACKUP QUICKLY SURRENDERS THREE GOALS
Jake Oettinger left the Stars' contest against the New York Rangers after the second period due to an apparent injury, although there is no consensus as to its nature. The Stars clearly felt that injury because they allowed three goals on 7 shots in the third to lose the game.
Comments / 0