Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of Jackson era
GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Grambling State University football team took advantage of a pair of turnovers and exploded for 28 first-half points in a 35-6 rout of Alcorn State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on Saturday afternoon at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. “I am excited,...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
ktalnews.com
Shots fired at Grambling bar; suspect arrested
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Police arrested a man who allegedly opened fire on a Grambling bar Friday. The Grambling City Police say the emergency call came in around 1:00 a.m. for a shooting at the Revelry Bar & Grill on South Service Road in Grambling, La. When officers arrived, they were told security personnel told a White male that he could not enter the bar with alcohol and that the bar was closed.
Comments / 0