GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Police arrested a man who allegedly opened fire on a Grambling bar Friday. The Grambling City Police say the emergency call came in around 1:00 a.m. for a shooting at the Revelry Bar & Grill on South Service Road in Grambling, La. When officers arrived, they were told security personnel told a White male that he could not enter the bar with alcohol and that the bar was closed.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO