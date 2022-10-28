ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Letter to the Editor: Business Owner Gives Recommendations for Council Seats

I have attended multiple candidate gatherings and forums. There are two clear individuals who I know will be effective from day one. They are current city clerk Zizette Mullins and incumbent Sharon Springer. Both have been involved in public service for years. Another reason is that Olive Ave is not...
The Burbank Young Professionals Have A Hair-Raising Good Time With Halloween Fang-tastic Mixer

The Burbank Young Professionals hosted a festive Halloween Fang-Tastic Mixer at the Burbank Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event, which was presented in collaboration with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, featured numerous attractions such as face painting by D&M Events L.A., tarot and palm readings by psychic Isabella Phillips, and music by DJ Chrissy Chriiis. Around 150 guests RSVP’d to the gathering, some of whom were members of the Leadership Burbank Class of 2022 that previously completed a renovation of the VFW Hall for their Mess Kitchen Project.
Burbank Police Log: October 10 – October 16

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Rick’s Sports Corner: Rachel Little, Quiet Off Field, Court, Forceful Leader On It

Unless you know Rachel Little really well, you might be surprised if you saw her on the basketball court and the softball field. “My personality when I’m not playing a sport is very different from when I’m on the court or on the field. When I’m playing sports, I’m very loud. I like to take control and I’m aggressive,” said the Burroughs High senior. “When I’m catching, I have to be able to be loud and take control. I see the whole field and being a leader is important in that position.”
Burbank High Boys Water Polo Forfeits Season

In the pool, the Burbank High boys’ water polo team captured the regular season and Pacific League tournament titles. But the Bulldogs were not selected to participate in the CIF Southern Section playoffs when the pairings were released over the weekend as Burbank has forfeited all regular season games.
