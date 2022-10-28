Read full article on original website
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Former Mayor Gives Reasons for Working on Pickwick Settlement
It is never wrong to stand up for what you think is right. The Pickwick Settlement Agreement represents the conclusion of a lengthy, constructive negotiation that reached a resolution that contains community benefits that would not have been achieved otherwise. Friends of the Rancho joined the case as Intervenors in...
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Takahashi Give Reasons for City Council Run
I decided to run for Burbank City Council partly as a result of being a long-time involved community member. The first step I took to become involved those many years ago was to get to know the city. The more I got to know Burbank, it became very clear we...
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Business Owner Gives Recommendations for Council Seats
I have attended multiple candidate gatherings and forums. There are two clear individuals who I know will be effective from day one. They are current city clerk Zizette Mullins and incumbent Sharon Springer. Both have been involved in public service for years. Another reason is that Olive Ave is not...
myburbank.com
The Burbank Young Professionals Have A Hair-Raising Good Time With Halloween Fang-tastic Mixer
The Burbank Young Professionals hosted a festive Halloween Fang-Tastic Mixer at the Burbank Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event, which was presented in collaboration with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, featured numerous attractions such as face painting by D&M Events L.A., tarot and palm readings by psychic Isabella Phillips, and music by DJ Chrissy Chriiis. Around 150 guests RSVP’d to the gathering, some of whom were members of the Leadership Burbank Class of 2022 that previously completed a renovation of the VFW Hall for their Mess Kitchen Project.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: October 10 – October 16
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
myburbank.com
Rick’s Sports Corner: Rachel Little, Quiet Off Field, Court, Forceful Leader On It
Unless you know Rachel Little really well, you might be surprised if you saw her on the basketball court and the softball field. “My personality when I’m not playing a sport is very different from when I’m on the court or on the field. When I’m playing sports, I’m very loud. I like to take control and I’m aggressive,” said the Burroughs High senior. “When I’m catching, I have to be able to be loud and take control. I see the whole field and being a leader is important in that position.”
myburbank.com
Burbank High Boys Water Polo Forfeits Season
In the pool, the Burbank High boys’ water polo team captured the regular season and Pacific League tournament titles. But the Bulldogs were not selected to participate in the CIF Southern Section playoffs when the pairings were released over the weekend as Burbank has forfeited all regular season games.
