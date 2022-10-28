Unless you know Rachel Little really well, you might be surprised if you saw her on the basketball court and the softball field. “My personality when I’m not playing a sport is very different from when I’m on the court or on the field. When I’m playing sports, I’m very loud. I like to take control and I’m aggressive,” said the Burroughs High senior. “When I’m catching, I have to be able to be loud and take control. I see the whole field and being a leader is important in that position.”

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO