Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title
Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
Lomachenko wins in return from military service in Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Vasiliy Lomachenko is headed home to Ukraine, ready to resume military service during his country’s war with Russia. Next time he returns, he hopes it’s for a chance to become the undisputed lightweight champion. “Look, I’m ready,” Lomachenko said. “I’m ready for any option.” Lomachenko beat Jamaine Ortiz by unanimous decision Saturday night to restart his quest to get another shot at what he calls his dream of owning all four 135-pound titles.
Boxing Scene
Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!
The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up
GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Dirrell prophesized Caleb Plant knockout in Twitter bio
Anthony Dirrell made a startling choice for his Twitter bio that mimicked a knockout the former world champion suffered against Caleb Plant. “The Dog” gave his fourth-round uppercut KO win over Marcos Hernandez pride of place at the top of his social media. In a shocking twist, the move...
Boxing Scene
Haney: It Wasn't Lomachenko's Best Performance, I Expect Better Version If We Fight
Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City - WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA lightweight champion Devin Haney was ringside on Saturday night, as he watched former three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko win a twelve round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs). The scores were 115-113,...
Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions
Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
Zepeda Wins Easy Decision As Fight Fans Warm to Chavez, of San Diego, Perez, of Tijuana
Lightweight William “El Cameron” Zepeda came on with the force of zombie against former. champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. in the main event Saturday at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) won a lopsided decision over Diaz, from Downey, (32-3-1, 15 KOs) by scores...
Boxing Scene
Prograis: I Think Crawford Can Go To 154, I Don't Think He Can Beat Jermell Charlo
Although he’s remained mostly mum, Terence Crawford has revealed to the boxing world that his ambitions are as high as ever. The soft-spoken WBO belt holder at 147-pounds is scheduled to return to the ring in December, against dangerous puncher David Avanesyan. Crawford had failed in his attempt to...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Talks Parker-Ryder, Nick Ball, Alimkhanuly-Bentley, More
THE MONTH OF November we have mapped out should certainly go off with a good few bangs – and not just the ones we will hear in and around Bonfire Night. We have a thrilling month in store, from a world title tilt over in Vegas, a Euro-cracker in Telford to a fascinating domestic duel at the 02 with a potential shot at Canelo at stake.
Boxing Scene
Taylor Eyes Serrano Rematch: 'Croke Park, 80,000 People, Will Be Biggest Event In Women's Boxing History'
Katie Taylor has the perfect location and opponent in mind for her next outing. The Irish superstar registered her fourteenth defense of at least one lightweight title and sixth as undisputed champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. The win took place at OVO Arena Wembley, the same London venue (though Wembley Arena at the time) that hosted her pro debut nearly six years ago.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - CompuBox Punch Stats
Jake Paul landed 51 of 121 power punches (44%), while Anderson Silva landed 66 of 176 of his power punches (38%). The difference for Paul was his jab. He threw 215 jabs, 140 more than Silva, and landed 32. 30 of Paul's 83 landed punches were body shots. Paul landed/threw fight high 17 of 44 punches in round 8.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence to fight Keith Thurman on Dec.17th
By Chris Williams: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman will reportedly be challenging Errol Spence Jr for his IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight titles on December 17th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Spence-Thurman is a MUCH better fight on paper than Terence Crawford’s December 10th fight against David Avanesyan....
worldboxingnews.net
Haney made big favorite after Lomachenko digs deep for Ortiz win
The odds of Devin Haney defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 shifted considerably after the latter went tooth and nail with Jamaine Ortiz. Undisputed WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight champion Haney was ringside to witness the fight and later got in the ring for a head-to-head with the formidable Ukrainian.
Boxing Scene
Uriah Hall: If There's A Potential Chance To Fight Jake Paul, I'll Do It, So I Can Expose Him
GLENDALE, Arizona – Uriah Hall has the same objective as Le’Veon Bell. Hall’s plan is to win their four-round fight Saturday night and immediately become a candidate to box Jake Paul if the social media sensation defeats Anderson Silva in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena.
Boxing Scene
Anderson Silva On Paul Fight: I Know I Lost; My Opponent Won & I Need To Respect That
GLENDALE, Arizona – Anderson Silva simply refused to taint what he respectfully felt was the seminal moment of Jake Paul’s brief boxing career. Asked repeatedly during his post-fight press conference about the scoring of their eight-round cruiserweight fight, Silva accepted defeat and praised Paul. Silva lost six rounds apiece on two scorecards (78-73, 78-73) and five rounds on the other card (77-74), despite that CompuBox’s unofficial statistics suggest that their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event was more competitive than that.
Boxing Scene
Teraji, Kyoguchi Both Within 108-Pound Limit For Title Unification Clash In Saitama
Hiroto Kyoguchi and Kenshiro Teraji both weighed comfortably within the junior flyweight limit in their battle for divisional supremacy. Whatever issues arise during training camp, neither boxer has a history of struggling at the scales. That tradition carried over Monday afternoon (local time), with Kyoguchi registering at 107 ¾ pounds and Teraji at a trim-and-ready 107 ¼ for their highly anticipated WBA/WBC junior flyweight unification bout Tuesday evening at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Motivated To Stage Taylor-Serrano Rematch at Croke Park
Eddie Hearn, promoter for undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor, will be focused on making a rematch with Amanda Serrana at Croke Park in Ireland. Last Saturday night in London, the 36-year-old Taylor retained her titles with a dominant ten round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Back in...
The Ring Magazine
Shokichi Iwata plans to take Jonathan Gonzalez’s belt, add more in his next fight
Rising Japanese boxer-puncher Shokichi Iwata will attempt to unseat WBO junior flyweight titlist Jonathan Gonzalez on the undercard of the Hiroto Kyoguchi-Kenshiro Teraji unification matchup at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Tuesday. Iwata, who is rated No. 10 by The Ring at 108 pounds, enters his first world...
Comments / 0