ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old N.J. girl was abducted by mother, cops say

UPDATE: The mother and child were found safe in New York City, said Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother after the woman learned that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Former Camden County man set for December murder trial faces alleged ‘murder for hire’ plot charges from prison

A 30-year-old former Lindenwold, Camden County, man, already indicted for killing his coworker in 2019, faces first-degree conspiracy charges in connection with a murder for hire plot from prison, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Kenneth Saal is currently housed at Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County

A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said. Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area. Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Burlington County

A 57-year-old pedestrian from Trenton was struck and killed in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash temporarily shut down Route 38 eastbound at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mount Laurel Township, police said. Alfonsie Hollands was pronounced dead in the roadway near Interstate 295, police said. The driver...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Suspect arrested for armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Chester Avenue

On Oct. 29 an arrest was made for the armed robbery which occurred at the 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 310 Chester Ave. Arrested: Christopher J. Carter, Age 18, resident of Moorestown, New Jersey. He has been charged, arrested and committed to the Burlington County Jail. The charges are Armed Robbery, a first-degree crime; Aggravated Assault, a second-degree crime and Theft, a disorderly persons offense.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man charged in fatal shooting

An Atlantic City man is jailed in the killing of a man last week. Rahmir Bethea, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Tyrone Ford. Ford, 21, was found dead in Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Oct. 19. Bethea was arrested the next...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Deptford & Philadelphia Men Admit Drug Trafficking in Camden Federal Court

A Philadelphia man today admitted trafficking in large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, and a New Jersey man admitted to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on October 28, 2022. Kevin Salmon, 25, of Philadelphia, and John Munson,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

51-Year-Old Villas Woman Busted on Drug Charges

A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County Authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
VILLAS, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy