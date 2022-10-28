Read full article on original website
FOUND: 2-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing With Her South Jersey Mom
UPDATE: A two-year-old girl who was reported missing with her South Jersey mother has been found safe in New York City, authorities said. Nazareth Medina was believed to be with her mother, Vanessa Medina, Willingboro police said. The Willingboro police chief and Burlington County prosecutor revealed that the mother left...
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested With Loaded Gun, Heroin
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing charges after being arrested with a loaded gun and heroin. The scene unfolded around 10:45 this past Saturday night, October 29th, when officers were called to South Carolina and Baltic Avenues for a report of a man with a gun. Officer...
UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old N.J. girl was abducted by mother, cops say
UPDATE: The mother and child were found safe in New York City, said Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a missing 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother after the woman learned that the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had issued an order to remove the child from her care.
Former Camden County man set for December murder trial faces alleged ‘murder for hire’ plot charges from prison
A 30-year-old former Lindenwold, Camden County, man, already indicted for killing his coworker in 2019, faces first-degree conspiracy charges in connection with a murder for hire plot from prison, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Kenneth Saal is currently housed at Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick.
Alleged Serial Burglar Arrested In Camden County
A series of car break-ins led to a stakeout and the arrest of a burglary suspect, authorities said. Officers spoke with several residents near Valleybrook Townhome development who shared surveillance footage showing the suspect in the area. Police developed information that a person matching the suspect’s description was staying in...
Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Burlington County
A 57-year-old pedestrian from Trenton was struck and killed in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash temporarily shut down Route 38 eastbound at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Mount Laurel Township, police said. Alfonsie Hollands was pronounced dead in the roadway near Interstate 295, police said. The driver...
Pa. Man Walking on AC Expressway is Struck and Killed
Why was a man walking in the middle of the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night? NJ State Police don't know or aren't saying yet, but it was a fatal mistake. Donte Horton, 28, from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, according to NJ.com.
Second man charged in killing of Atlantic City woman
A Millville man is now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City woman in August. Quamel Schaffer, 30, is the second man jailed in Malikah McLaughlin’s killing.
Suspect arrested for armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Chester Avenue
On Oct. 29 an arrest was made for the armed robbery which occurred at the 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 310 Chester Ave. Arrested: Christopher J. Carter, Age 18, resident of Moorestown, New Jersey. He has been charged, arrested and committed to the Burlington County Jail. The charges are Armed Robbery, a first-degree crime; Aggravated Assault, a second-degree crime and Theft, a disorderly persons offense.
Atlantic City man charged in fatal shooting
An Atlantic City man is jailed in the killing of a man last week. Rahmir Bethea, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Tyrone Ford. Ford, 21, was found dead in Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Oct. 19. Bethea was arrested the next...
Angry mom who plowed car into 3 teens released from NJ jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
Atlantic City man pleads guilty in shooting that wounded teen girl
Tyron Outlaw with attorney Ed Weinstock/BreakingAC. An Atlantic City man admitted Thursday that he wounded a 16-year-old girl in a shooting last year. Tyron Outlaw said he did not know the girl, but gave no reason for shooting the stranger.
Deptford & Philadelphia Men Admit Drug Trafficking in Camden Federal Court
A Philadelphia man today admitted trafficking in large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, and a New Jersey man admitted to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on October 28, 2022. Kevin Salmon, 25, of Philadelphia, and John Munson,...
Vintage NJ: Take A Look Around The Old Zaberer’s In North Wildwood, NJ
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories. Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families...
Hammonton, NJ Is ‘The Capital of The World’ For This Superfood
Once again, a city in New Jersey is world renown for a product that they produce and provide each and every year to delighted consumers. Hammonton, New Jersey is “The Blueberry Capital of The World.”. The New Jersey blueberry season for this superfood is from mid-to-late June, with the...
Fire rips through Galloway Township apartment building, officer hospitalized
A fire ripped through an apartment complex in Galloway Township, Atlantic County, early Saturday, forcing residents in 18 affected units to evacuate. A Galloway Township Police Officer was taken to AtlantiCare Mainland Division for smoke inhalation sustained during rescue efforts, according to a release posted on the Galloway Township Police Department’s Facebook page.
51-Year-Old Villas Woman Busted on Drug Charges
A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County Authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
Residents Displaced By Substantial Galloway, NJ Structure Fire
Galloway Township Councilman Tom Bassford was on the scene at a substantial fire in Galloway Township, that took place on the overnight hours. Here are the facts as shared by Bassford, who is also a former Mayor of Galloway Township. “There was an overnight fire in Galloway Township at Apache...
When to Trick-or-Treat in Atlantic County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Atlantic County. From Absecon to Weymouth and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like for...
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
