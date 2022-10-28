Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Denison food pantries facing strain from inflation
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Rising grocery prices are affecting not just families, but also the food pantries where many seek relief. The food pantry at New Beginning Fellowship Church in Denison has seen a 30 percent increase in people needing support since last year, and now they have to restrict how often families can register to pick up boxes of food.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne ISD welcomes district's first police chief
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — For months, the Van Alstyne Independent School District has been working toward creating its own police department. That hard work has now paid off. At the district's last board meeting, Chief Jeff Burge was officially sworn in as the VAISD's first-ever police chief. "The...
KTEN.com
Sherman plans to add more trails
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Sherman is hoping to update the master plan for its network of trails. Currently, the city has about 14 miles of walking and biking trails, but in order to be on par with cities with similar populations, Sherman would have to add another 20 miles of trails, almost double the current mileage.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Thackerville, OK
As a town of only 500 people, Thackerville, Oklahoma, might be a place people consider very skippable and not worth checking out. If you’re one of these people, you will join them in being wrong. Thackerville, just an hour and a half away from Dallas and two hours away...
KTEN.com
Monsters on Main draws a crowd in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison held its annual Monsters on Main event on Halloween night. Children flooded Main Street for trick-or-treating. The city also held a costume contest; the winner received a prize from Monsters on Main. Denison Main Street director Donna Dow said businesses and...
KTEN.com
Texas early voting in full swing
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Early voting is underway across the State of Texas. Be assured that your ballot is secret. "There is no way for people to know how you voted," said Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar. "We are required by law to submit that information on voters who voted the next day to the Secretary of State. What the Secretary of State does with it is posted on their website by 11 a.m. that day after early voting. We don't have control over that."
KXII.com
The Choctaw Nation kicks off Native American Heritage month with PowWow
Okla. (KXII) -The month of November marks Native American Heritage month. The Choctaw Cultural Center kicks off those celebrations with Choctaw Day, “its traditional day where we’ll have native american food or Choctaw food, we’ll have Choctaw dancing as well, Choctaw story telling, and then also Choctaw singing as well,” says Michael Roberts, PowWow Arena Director.
KTEN.com
Weekend body art expo comes to a close
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Dozens of artists from across the country gathered in Denison from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 for a convention celebrating all things tattooing. The three day event brought in new clients for tattoo artists to use as canvases, showing off their talents in competition. "There's different categories...
KXII.com
Over a hundred warrants cleared in Denison’s amnesty program
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -More than 100 warrants were cleared in Denison’s bi-annual amnesty program. People with warrants were able to donate perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court to reduce their fine. The City of Denison said 625 cans of food were donated to the St. Luke’s food...
KTEN.com
Texoma surgeon reaches a robotic milestone
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) —Dr. Chad Friedle completed his 1,000th robotic surgery Thursday at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. While this type of surgery has been around for 25 years, the new Da Vinci Surgical System is a game-changer. "Whenever I move my hand four centimeters...
KXII.com
Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.
KTEN.com
Lone Grove barely holds on over Dickson
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KTEN) - Lone Grove barely survived against Dickson with a 13-7 win Friday night. The Longhorns move to 7-2 while the Comets are 0-9.
WFAA
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
KTEN.com
Stitt visits with southern Oklahomans on final campaign push
CANEY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt made a campaign stop in Caney, Oklahoma, at the Betts Ministry Saturday afternoon in his final push for re-election. "The turnaround that you have elected me to do is working," Stitt told his supporters. "We have the largest savings account in our state's history right now, $3 billion."
KTEN.com
Sherman closes out senior night with win
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcats have not had the year they wanted record wise. However, that did not matter on Friday night. The Bearcats closed out their home schedule with a 33-28 win over Frisco Wakeland. Sherman is now 3-6 this year and will finish its season on...
KXII.com
Denison healthcare hero who died from COVID-19 honored in D.C.
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A group of artists is putting together a tribute to honor the healthcare workers who died trying to help others live and beat COVID-19. One of the heroes is John Wait from Denison, TX. “I miss him with all my heart,” said Krista Waitt, John Waitt’s...
KTEN.com
Blue Ridge too much for Howe
HOWE, Texas (KTEN) - The Howe Bulldogs fell to Blue Ridge 42-21 Friday night. The Bulldogs move to 5-4 overall.
KTEN.com
Bells rolls past Lone Oak 78-24
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - Brock Baker lite up for the Bells Panthers Friday night to help lead the team to a dominate 78-24 win over Lone Oak. The Panthers are 7-2 overall.
KTEN.com
Ardmore snaps losing skid with win over Altus
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - District play has been tough for Ardmore. The Tigers have played in a number of close games but have not been able to get over the hump, sitting 0-5 in district play heading into their matchup with Altus. The Tigers must have been sick of losing...
vanalstyneleader.com
Yard of the Month: Twin Houses of Van Alstyne belonged to the Cannon Sisters
Two interesting homes in Van Alstyne are at the south end of Preston Street where it meets Umphress Street. In 1903 this was a vast field. However, by May of 1904, John Umphress had moved into his new house with his wife, Eula Cannon Umphress. He was also constructing a barn.
