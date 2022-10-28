FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Early voting is underway across the State of Texas. Be assured that your ballot is secret. "There is no way for people to know how you voted," said Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar. "We are required by law to submit that information on voters who voted the next day to the Secretary of State. What the Secretary of State does with it is posted on their website by 11 a.m. that day after early voting. We don't have control over that."

FANNIN COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO