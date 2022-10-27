Nic Deslauriers seems to be a fan favourite wherever he goes, but it's not for putting pucks in the net. Usually known for his fists, Deslauriers found himself all alone in front of the net Saturday night, and used his hands to get his first goal as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed a four-year contract with the team worth $7 million in total during the offseason. Credit Wade Allison and Lukas Sedlak for some beautiful passing on this goal as well. The goal comes against Antti Raanta of the Carolina Hurricanes.

