POLL - COMPARING OT WINNERS...TREVOR ZEGRAS OVER TORONTO -VS- JACK EICHEL OVER WINNIPEG
We got a great slate of hockey on Sunday, really you couldn't have asked for a better set of games. The Devils pummeled the Blue Jackets, the Wild and the Blackhawks had a heated, back & forth game that ended in a shootout, the Coyotes gave the Rangers a contest, and it was all capped off by simultaneous overtime finishes.
REPORTER SHOWCASES HOW COMMITTED THE CALGARY FLAMES ARE TO WINNING
The Calgary Flames had a crazy offseason, going through not one but TWO major break-ups in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. In response, GM Brad Treliving put together arguably the best summer of any GM - all things considered - and even improved his team. That is what I am talking about!
MAX DOMI'S HOMETOWN TEAM TRIED TO SIGN HIM DURING THE SUMMER
Suiting up for your hometown team in the National Hockey League is the dream of any player growing up and likely was the same for Max Domi. Domi also had the luxury of not only growing up in Toronto, but also being around the Maple Leafs, as his dad, Tie, spent parts of 11 seasons with the organization.
ALEXANDER RADULOV RELEGATED TO RESERVE UNIT AFTER SERIES OF ALTERCATIONS WITH TEAMMATES
Alex Radulov's most recent stint in the NHL was entertaining and quite fruitful for the Russian forward. In 370 games since 2016, Radulov scored 266 points for the Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars. After his last season went off the rails, he is back in Russia playing for Ak Bars Kazan.
JIM RUTHERFORD CALLS OUT HIS PLAYERS AND IT LOOKS LIKE THEY GOT THE MESSAGE
The Vancouver Canucks' record-setting start - not the good kind - has been cause for major reflection up and down the organization. We have heard it all. They had a bad camp. They are banged up. They are getting bad bounces. You name it, odds are we've heard it out of Vancouver so far this season. As unfortunate as their situation has gotten at times, the bottom-line is they need wins.
DOPS SLAPS TY DELLANDREA WITH FINE FOR CLIPPING RANGERS' SHESTERKIN
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today they have fined Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea for clipping New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin yesterday afternoon. Dellandrea was initially assessed a two-minute minor for tripping on the play, and Igor Shesterkin - although shaken up initially - was able to...
SEAN COUTURIER UNDERGOES SECOND BACK SURGERY AFTER LATEST SETBACK, TIMELINE IS GRIM
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the club's longest-tenured player, Sean Couturier, underwent yet another back surgery following a recent setback, shifting his timeline back even further. They estimate it could take 3-4 months before he is ready for action, which even seems optimistic, frankly. Not long ago, the Flyers...
NIC DESLAURIERS IS PUMPED AFTER GETTING HIS FIRST WITH THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Nic Deslauriers seems to be a fan favourite wherever he goes, but it's not for putting pucks in the net. Usually known for his fists, Deslauriers found himself all alone in front of the net Saturday night, and used his hands to get his first goal as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed a four-year contract with the team worth $7 million in total during the offseason. Credit Wade Allison and Lukas Sedlak for some beautiful passing on this goal as well. The goal comes against Antti Raanta of the Carolina Hurricanes.
DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JAMIE DRYSDALE LEAVES GAME WITH INJURY, WON'T RETURN (VIDEO)
During Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks defenceman Jamie Drysdale suffered what appears to be a shoulder injury and was forced to leave the game. The injury occurred nearly half-way through the second period. Drysdale had the puck behind his own net and as he goes to fire it up the boards, he gets hit by Golden Knights forward William Carrier.
IGOR SHESTERKIN GETS CLIPPED BY A STARS' PLAYER AND FALLS HARD (VIDEO)
Ty Dellandrea was skating by the NY Rangers' goal crease when his skate clipped the leg of Igor Shesterkin and sent the Blueshirts' prized tender to the ice. The immediate concern - his head snapping back and hitting the ice - was assuaged fairly quickly, but Shesterkin was visibly in some discomfort.
SHANE AND JOSH DOAN DROP CEREMONIAL FACE-OFF FOR COYOTES' HOME OPENER
The Coyotes opened their season against the Winnipeg Jets in the brand new Mullett Arena, and who else would christen the place with the first ceremonial face-off?. Shane Doan, the organization's leader in pretty much everything, joined by his son - Josh - dropped the first-ever NHL face-off at the Coyotes' temporary home. The younger Doan is the captain for the Arizona State University Sun Devils, so you could say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
ANDREAS ATHANASIOU BURNS MARC-ANDRE FLEURY WITH GOAL-OF-THE-YEAR CANDIDATE
The Chicago Blackhawks have been wildly surprising this season. I guess no team can be considered out when they've got Patrick Kane and friends, but this team wholly embraced the tank-job this summer. Yet, they are sitting in a playoff spot ten games in, with a 4-3-2 record after tonight.
CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY
On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
KUCHEROV FINISHES BEAUTIFUL PLAY LATE IN THIRD PERIOD AGAINST SHARKS (VIDEO)
Just when it looked like the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks were headed to overtime, Nikita Kucherov played the role of 'hero', as he scored the game-winner with a minute remaining in the third period following a beautiful play from Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel. Point started the...
FREDERICK GAUDREAU GETS ABSOLUTELY HAMMERED BY BLACKHAWKS' KATCHOUK (VIDEO)
Boris Katchouk just freight-trained Freddy Gaudreau. With a full head of steam, the Blackhawks forward lined up Gaudreau and nearly put him through the wall. I can't believe the Wild pivot just got up from this one. Gaudreau stayed in the game and hasn't missed a shift. Pretty incredible. Meanwhile,...
BRENDAN LEMIEUX GETS HEATED AFTER ROUGHING PENALTY, CALLS OUT SCHEIFELE FOR DIVING
During the Kings/Jets game the other night, LAK forward Brendan Lemieux was boxing out Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele when he took a roughing penalty. I mean, he did hit the guy in the face, to be fair. But Scheifele did not require a ton of force to be knocked over, and...
PAIR OF PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVER WIRE ON OCTOBER 28TH, ONE FOR CONTRACT TERMINATION
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, a pair players were put on waivers on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. The Minnesota Wild have placed defenceman Dakota Mermis on regular waivers, while the Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Lukas Klok on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination. Mermis,...
JAKE OETTINGER LEAVES TIE GAME TO INJURY, BACKUP QUICKLY SURRENDERS THREE GOALS
Jake Oettinger left the Stars' contest against the New York Rangers after the second period due to an apparent injury, although there is no consensus as to its nature. The Stars clearly felt that injury because they allowed three goals on 7 shots in the third to lose the game.
MIKE HOFFMAN'S TWITTER ACCOUNT SHOWS HE'S AWARE OF HOW FANS FEEL ABOUT HIM RIGHT NOW
With the Montreal Canadiens in the midst of a rebuild and turning to younger players to take the lead, Mike Hoffman is sticking out like a sore thumb. The 32-year-old, who makes $4.5 million a season, was signed by previous GM Marc Bergevin to spark a terrible powerplay and score 5-on-5 goals. In eight games so far in a season where the Canadiens are hoping Hoffman can showcase his skills to increase the likely hood of a trade at the deadline, he has just 1 goal and 1 assist. Even worse is the fact that it seems like Hoffman is barely trying. Many fans on Twitter have pointed out how bad he's looked, and it appears Hoffman is paying attention.
LOGAN THOMPSON DROPS FRANK VATRANO AFTER COLLISION (VIDEO)
How can anyone not be rooting for this fella right now?. Logan Thompson went from playing at Brock University, to the East Coast league, the AHL, and eventually got a shot in the NHL after Vegas simply ran out of options. And my, oh my, has he taken the baton and run with it. On top of playing just great hockey for the Vegas Golden Knights, he is also just a likable guy.
