Ex-Mets teammates talk Jacob deGrom’s free agency decision
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to opt out of his contract after the World Series and become a free agent. Two members of the Philadelphia Phillies pitching staff who used to be on the Mets with deGrom have commented on the two-time Cy Young Award winner’s potential next steps.
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes explains why Aaron Judge should stay
Nestor Cortes knows what Aaron Judge means to the Yankees. The All-Star left-hander wants No. 99 playing behind him next season and beyond. “He’s a big part of this team,” Cortes said of Judge not long after the Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
2022 World Series Game 2: Astros even series with 5-2 win over Phillies
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece. Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0...
